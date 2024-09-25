Dave Davies Shows Support For Liam Gallagher Amid Vocal Criticism

Dave Davies supported Liam Gallagher on X following Gallagher’s ‘vocal issues.’

The guitarist posted a video of the Oasis frontman performing ‘Live Forever’ at the Reading and Leeds Festival, saying, “Sounds cool to me. Have a good tour, Liam.”

In the comments, a fan asked Davies, “How do you like Oasis, Dave?” He responded, “I think they’re cool.”

Gallagher also performed a short set at the Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois boxing match on September 21, marking his first show since the announcement of an Oasis reunion a few weeks earlier. He sang in front of about 96,000 fans, performing three Oasis songs: ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll Star,’ ‘Cigarettes and Alcohol,’ and ‘Supersonic.’ However, some criticized Gallagher’s performance.

“Good job Liam Gallagher sold those tickets early doors!” wrote ESPN commentator Rob Palmer on X. Another user remarked, “Liam Gallagher sounds crap at Wembley tonight. Enjoy suckers….” A third comment stated, “I don’t think there’s been a worse performance at Wembley than what Liam Gallagher just had.”

In response to the criticism, Gallagher posted on X, “To all those SHTCUNTS who were crying about my ANGELIC TONES last night, you ain’t real fans, you’re just IMPOSTERS. And if you do have tickets you wanna get rid of, I’ll gladly take them off your hands. We don’t want the likes of you at our concerts next year anyway. LFCKING.”

During his performance, Liam repeatedly pointed to the sound team. He later explained on X, “Yes, 3 guitars on that stage and couldn’t hear 1 bumbaclart.” When asked why he missed the first line of the song, Gallagher replied, “Couldn’t hear guitars, all 3 of them.”

Oasis’ guitarist, Bonehead, joined Gallagher on stage. It fueled rumors about his potential involvement in the reunion. The Oasis Live 25 world tour has already sold out its first 14 stadium dates for next summer in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh, and Dublin.

