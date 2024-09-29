Five Finger Death Punch Drops Out Of Metallica’s Final 2024 Show, New Band Steps In

Metallica’s M72 World Tour will wrap up its 2024 leg in Mexico City on September 29. However, Five Finger Death Punch will not be joining the show due to the rib injury Ivan Moody’s sustained during their recent festival appearance.

The band shared the news on Instagram, saying, “At Louder Than Life festival this past Thursday, Ivan Moody fell and broke his rib during the song ‘IOU’—as the rain poured and, despite the fall, Ivan was able to finish the set. As a result, we will not be able to play the show with Metallica in Mexico City tomorrow night.”

They added, “We’d like to thank Metallica for bringing us on this incredible journey for the past two years and also express our sincere apologies to the fans in Mexico City for any inconvenience. Wishing our brother, Ivan, a speedy recovery.”

Metallica, in a different post, confirmed that Mexican metal band Agora will replace Five Finger Death Punch for the final show.

“Tomorrow, we wrap up this incredible second year on the M72 Tour with the final show in Mexico City. Unfortunately, Five Finger Death Punch, our tour mates for the last two years, will not be there due to injury,” the group confirmed on Instagram. “We’re so sorry to hear about Ivan’s mishap, and we’re sending him much love and good vibes for a speedy recovery.”

“Joining us instead will be Agora, who are no strangers to the local and international festival circuit as they’ve played with Guns N’ Roses, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Def Leppard, and KISS, just to name a few. With over twenty years of recording and touring under their belt, we’re excited to see them hit the circular stage first tomorrow at 6:30 PM. Our friends Ice Nine Kills will follow, just before our set. A huge thanks to Agora for stepping up.”

Metallica’s M72 World Tour, supporting their album ’72 Seasons,’ will pick up again with a U.S. leg in April 2025. Bands like Pantera, Suicidal Tendencies, Limp Bizkit, and Ice Nine Kills will join them for the next run.