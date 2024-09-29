Ronnie Radke Returns To X After Trolling Haters: ‘I Win, You Lose’

Ronnie Radke recently deactivated his X account, seemingly as a way to troll his critics. He later announced his return with a tweet featuring several pictures from Falling In Reverse shows, writing, “I win. You all lose.”

Radke’s social media disappearance followed controversial remarks about the LGBTQ+ community, leading many users to celebrate his absence.

In response to a tweet that said, “Everyone should get to go home early from work to celebrate Ranald Rodke deactivating his Twitter account,” the singer replied, “My god, the d*ck riding has to stop.”

He also posted screenshots of other tweets, adding, “16 years old with high blood pressure and anxiety disorder.”

Although this deactivation was voluntary, Radke has faced suspension and bans on social media before. In August, he addressed his latest Instagram suspension, saying, “This is my second Instagram that is ultimately suspended. I have no idea what I’ve done.”

His words continued, “I don’t post naked pictures. I do funny things, I respond to people in a funny way. There is an account on Instagram, right now, with ten million followers that shows people getting their heads blown off and I’m over here constantly getting suspended and banned. I have a feeling these devs on Instagram have it out for me.”

The frontman also faced removal and later shadowbanning from TikTok, claiming these bans restricted his freedom of speech.