News

Ronnie Radke Returns To X After Trolling Haters: ‘I Win, You Lose’

Zehra Kabak
By Zehra Kabak 2 Min Read

Ronnie Radke recently deactivated his X account, seemingly as a way to troll his critics. He later announced his return with a tweet featuring several pictures from Falling In Reverse shows, writing, “I win. You all lose.”

Radke’s social media disappearance followed controversial remarks about the LGBTQ+ community, leading many users to celebrate his absence.

In response to a tweet that said, “Everyone should get to go home early from work to celebrate Ranald Rodke deactivating his Twitter account,” the singer replied, “My god, the d*ck riding has to stop.”

He also posted screenshots of other tweets, adding, “16 years old with high blood pressure and anxiety disorder.”

Although this deactivation was voluntary, Radke has faced suspension and bans on social media before. In August, he addressed his latest Instagram suspension, saying, “This is my second Instagram that is ultimately suspended. I have no idea what I’ve done.”

His words continued, “I don’t post naked pictures. I do funny things, I respond to people in a funny way. There is an account on Instagram, right now, with ten million followers that shows people getting their heads blown off and I’m over here constantly getting suspended and banned. I have a feeling these devs on Instagram have it out for me.”

The frontman also faced removal and later shadowbanning from TikTok, claiming these bans restricted his freedom of speech.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Michael Sweet Highlights Stryper’s Touring Success Despite Industry Neglect
Next Article Five Finger Death Punch Drops Out Of Metallica’s Final 2024 Show, New Band Steps In

Trending

Ranking 6 Heaviest Five Finger Death Punch Songs From Worst To Best

With nine full-length albums, Five Finger Death Punch sold millions and received gold/platinum certifications as

Wolfgang Van Halen Clarifies Why He Didn’t Get A ‘Honeymoon’ With His Wife Andraia Allsop

In a recent interview with Ryan McCredden of the I-Rock 93.5 radio station, Wolfgang Van

Mike Portnoy Shares ‘Overwhelming’ Emotions Over Dream Theater Reunion

Dream Theatre recently announced that Mike Portnoy would be reuniting with the band via Instagram.

Twisted Sister Were Among The Least Proficient Musicians, Producer Tom Werman Explains

In a recent interview with Songfacts, producer Tom Werman recalled his production for Twisted Sister

Lzzy Hale Sets A Date On Halestorm’s Upcoming Album

In a recent chat with TotalRock's 'Hobo On The Radio' show, Lzzy Hale gave information

Lost your password?