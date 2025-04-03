Gene Simmons: ‘Better To Be A Rich, Miserable F-ck’ Than Poor

KISS co-founder Gene Simmons discussed wealth and power in a recent interview with Ultimate Classic Rock. The rock legend focused on his lifelong pursuit of financial security and influence in the music industry.

“All I ever did was try to figure out how to become powerful and make lots of money, for survival,” Simmons said. “The only thing money ever does, really, is give you the freedom to do stuff you actually like doing. It’s what it’s really about and also to keep you safe, pay for your hospital bills, create jobs, give to charity, all of that stuff. A poor person never gave me a job.”

“Throughout Kiss, fame was nice, but there are a lot of famous people who are relatively poor, that’s not a lot of fun,” he continued. “But on the other side, there’s a lot of industrial types whose names you don’t recognize who are filthy rich. It’s better to be rich than poor, it really is. And if you’re a miserable f*ck, it’s still better to be a rich, miserable f*ck. That’s all I ever tried to do.”

Decades of successful business ventures have transformed Simmons from a musician into a multifaceted entrepreneur.

The KISS Empire

Data from NewTraderU revealed that Simmons built a merchandising empire through KISS. The brand has generated over $1 billion in revenue since the 1970s through strategic licensing deals.

The band’s marketing success extends across various products. Their merchandise ranges from traditional items like t-shirts to unique products such as lunchboxes and lighters.

Personal Wealth Portfolio

A recent study by Finance Monthly placed Simmons’s personal net worth at approximately $400 million. His wealth stems from a diverse investment strategy.

His portfolio combines music royalties with substantial real estate holdings. These investments span multiple sectors, showing his commitment to wealth building beyond entertainment.

Business Philosophy

MSP Success highlighted Simmons’s business approach. His strategy emphasizes diversification and long-term financial planning.

Simmons has now returned to touring. This move demonstrates his ongoing commitment to building his legacy in both the music industry and business world.