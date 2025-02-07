Gene Simmons Shares How Being A Rich Miserable Son Of A B—ch Got KISS Through Its Worst Time

Gene Simmons recently joined Billy Corgan for the debut episode of ‘The Magnificent Others’ podcast. During their chat, Corgan brought up the period when KISS was seen as a ‘has-been’ band in the industry and asked Simmons how he handled it.

“One of the honest answers is that, by that time, there was a lot of money,” the bassist responded. “So, your perspective of ‘Uh-oh! The world is gonna collapse!’ is different when you’ve got a big load of cash in your life. And so, there’s a sense that if the worst happened, you’ll be okay.”

When Corgan brought up insecurities, Simmons didn’t shy away from the topic. “Of course, I have insecurities. I know, at one point, I’m gonna die. I don’t like that. I object.”

Beyond releasing 20 studio albums and performing hundreds of shows with KISS, Simmons has also appeared in several movies and shows over the years.

Corgan wondered if these ventures were his way of finding balance, but Simmons had a different take: “No, I thought I was impervious that I could do anything, and it was the same blind delusion that made me think I could get in a band and we could be one of the biggest bands ever and I can act and I can do movies. And it seemed anything I tried—I had my own record company and managed Liza Minnelli and ‘discovered’ Van Halen.”

He continued, “Anything I wanted, it seemed like I couldn’t fail because I had that—Well, I had a loose screw anyway, I’m sure, and you do, too, and a lot of people that get up on stage because you gotta be out of your minds to pick this thing ‘cuz you’re putting all your eggs in a basket, right? So, once you have a cushion of money, it’s certainly better.”

Simmons also noted, “Somebody once said, ‘Money’s not gonna make you happy. So, if you’re a miserable son of a b-tch, it’s still so much better to be a rich miserable son of a b-tch.'” He then confirmed, “I was certainly rich. I continue to be.”

Though KISS officially retired with their final tour in 2023, their story isn’t over just yet. During their last show at Madison Square Garden, they announced a digital avatar comeback in $300 million partnership with Pophouse. The reported deal includes the rights to all of their songs, branding, and intellectual property.

KISS has sold more than 100 million records around the world throughout their career. The band’s extensive merchandising and licensing deals have brought in over $1 billion since the 1970s. Gene Simmons’ net worth stands at an estimated $400 million thanks to that.