Liam Gallagher Calls Celebrities ‘Desperate’ In Comparison To Rockers

Liam Gallagher distinguishes himself from celebrities, emphasizing that being a rock star is not the same.

Recently, NME shared an article about Gallagher building a pool in his garden despite not being able to swim, quoting him saying, “I wish I could swim… I start flapping around like some mad salmon,” from 2017.

A user on X questioned the need for celebrity news, commenting on the garden story, “Why do we need to care about celebrities’ gardens?” To this, Gallagher responded, “I’m not a f*cking CELEBRITY.”

I’m not a fucking CELEBRITIES — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 4, 2025

When another user asked about the difference between a celebrity and a rock star, Gallagher fired back, “Celebrities are sad little desperate f*cks and if they don’t get enough attention they cry little b*tches.”

Celebraties are sad little desperate fucks and if they don’t get enough attention they cry little bitches — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 4, 2025

Gallagher also reflected on how modern rock stars differ from those of the ’60s to ’80s. In a 2022 interview with The Project, he shared his thoughts: “Popstars are alright. They’re allowed to go around and be a bit soft now because that’s what it says on the tin, doesn’t it? But rock and roll stars, no one seems to be getting in trouble. They are on the line like good little sheep; it’s terrible, isn’t it?”

He suggested that mobile phones and cameras may be responsible for the shift, adding, “I don’t know, mobile phones or cameras maybe. If mobile phones were around in the ’60s, ’70s, and the ’80s, Keith Moon probably would have gotten up to what he was doing because he didn’t give a f*ck. But with phones and cameras, everyone is sort of showing off.”

Oasis will reunite this year, with the Gallagher brothers performing together for the first time since 2009. The band will kick off their shows on July 4, but details like the lineup, new music, and setlist are still uncertain.

Liam Gallagher recently teased, “It’s not far off,” in response to a fan asking about the setlist. The rumored list includes tracks like ‘Acquiesce,’ ‘Some Might Say,’ ‘Lyla,’ ‘Shakermaker,’ ‘The Hindu Times,’ ‘Cast No Shadow,’ ‘Slide Away,’ ‘Supersonic,’ ‘Morning Glory,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star,’ ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol,’ ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger,’ ‘Live Forever,’ and ‘Champagne Supernova.’

The band will perform in England, then move on to Scotland, Ireland, and North America.