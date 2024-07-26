How Jim Morrison Got His ‘The Lizard King’ Nickname

Jim Morrison had a bizarre nickname. He was known as ‘The Lizard King,’ and it stuck with him throughout his career. Various theories are trying to explain why Morrison embraced this nickname. Three of them sound highly possible, and we know what Morisson said about each of them.

He Went Insane Or Created An Alter Ego

The first theory assumes Morrison went insane because of substance abuse and believed he could communicate with reptiles. He grew up in New Mexico and got familiar with lizards and snakes. Morrison grew up and got addicted to substances. He then started claiming that he could speak to these lizards. This theory also claims Jim could also control them using his mind.

The other theory makes more sense: to have an alter ego on stage. Morrison would feel insecure on the stage at the beginning of his career, and this made him create a stage personality. He felt comfortable adopting ‘The Lizard King’ nickname because he grew up with reptiles. This then gave him the confidence to perform.

Morrison Has A Simple Explanation

In a 1971 interview with Rolling Stone, Morrison said he chose the nickname because it was catchy. He thought it was ironic and simple, so people would quickly get used to it. He didn’t think fans would come up with theories questioning his sanity.

Here is what he said in the interview:

“I meant it ironically. Half tongue-in-cheek. It was an easy thing to pick up on. I just thought everyone knew it was ironic, but apparently, they thought I was mad.”

Morrison thought it was weird that people thought he went crazy after excessive substance use and saw hallucinations that gave him the nickname. ‘Celebration of the Lizard’ states Jim is about to enter his birth town Florida as the lizard king:

Here is what the lyrics state:

“I am the Lizard King / Retire now to your tents and to your dreams,

Tomorrow we enter the town of my birth, / I want to be ready.”

You can listen to ‘Celebration of the Lizard’ below.