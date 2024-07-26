Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil Had A Car Crash, And It Killed Nicholas Razzle Dingley

Vince Neil’s drunk driving killed Hanoi Rocks drummer Nicholas ‘Razzle’ Dingley, and that stuck with him for a long time. The tragedy was shocking for everyone. Razzle was 24 and his band was on their way up with their music career. Sadly, the car crash ended his dreams.

Vince Neil Before The Crash

Mötley Crüe became rapidly successful in the United States after 1981’s ‘Too Fast For Love,’ especially after playing at the US Festival in May 1983. Their success only went up as the band’s second album ‘Shout at the Devil’ hit the record stores. The band members started struggling with addictions soon after this newfound fame and success. They abused alcohol and drugs even before their breakthrough and while making their debut album.

The Night When Razzle Passed Away

Alcohol and drug abuse isn’t something uncommon among rock stars It often results in delays for rehearsals, live performances, and recording sessions. However, Vince Neil’s alcohol addiction caused something serious: it took somebody’s life.

Hanoi Rocks were on their first American tour in late 1984, and the band members, including drummer Nicholas ‘Razzle’ Dingley, visited Neil’s home. They spent the day in Redondo Beach. That’s when things took a turn. Neil was already very drunk, and he lost control of the car on the way back from the store.

The two hit another car, and there were two people in it. They got seriously injured and suffered brain damage, but Dingley wasn’t that lucky. He was rushed to the hospital, but he passed away instantly in the collision at 24. The date was December 8, 1984.

Aftermath Of The Car Crash

Vince Neil was charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol after the crash. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years probation in September 1985. Neil was also required to pay $2.6 million in restitution to the victims and undergo 200 hours of community service. The frontman was paroled after serving 15 days in jail for good behavior.

Mötley Crüe released their third studio album ‘Theatre of Pain’ in June 1985. They dedicated the album to Dingley. The album started a new glam metal phase, and it was commercially successful. However, the recording sessions were filled with tension due to the accident and Sixx’s growing addiction.