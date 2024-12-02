Jason Bonham Reaches Out to Sammy Hagar After Departure from Band

After their on-and-off relationship, Jason Bonham has reached out to Sammy Hagar with a gesture of peace.

Hagar recently shared an interview on Instagram where he talked about his marriage and celebrated his 28th anniversary. Many of his friends, including Michael Anthony, left messages in the comments section, and Bonham also added his own.

“Love & Miss you guys. The Bonham’s xoxo,” Bonham wrote. However, Hagar has not responded to his comment yet.

Bonham’s message came after Hagar explained the reasons for letting him go from the band. Hagar said that although Kenny Aronoff was brought in at the last minute, he quickly learned all the songs.

“Yeah, and that’s why he is still in the band. That’s why we’re moving forward with him,” Hagar said. “There’s two reasons. Number one, he’s one of the greatest drummers on the planet. I think he’s been on more million-selling records than any musician in the world. And he did so well on this tour, and he plays with Joe on a full-time basis.”

In September, Bonham missed the last four tour dates to take care of his mother. The decision to let him go upset some fans, and Hagar faced criticism. When a fan asked, “Why did you let Jason go?” another user replied, “Ego.” Another comment said, “Man there is a lot complaining on here today. Hang in there Sammy and Mike you can choose and do as you please. Jason is going to be ok.”

Bonham also said he was ‘devastated’ to be let go.

After Bonham’s departure, Kenny Aronoff replaced him. Aronoff performed with the band for the first time at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on August 27.