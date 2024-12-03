AC/DC’s Upcoming North American Tour Sparks Concerns Over Brian Johnson’s Voice

AC/DC recently announced their 2025 North American tour, but fans have raised concerns about Brian Johnson’s ability to perform.

After a nine-year hiatus, the band — Angus Young, Brian Johnson, Stevie Young, Matt Laug, and Chris Chaney — will embark on a U.S. tour in 2025. However, AC/DC fans have expressed mixed opinions online, particularly on Reddit.

“I mean, isn’t Brian mostly deaf at this point? I’m surprised he’s still touring at all,” one user wrote. Another fan questioned Johnson’s condition, saying, “The lead singer is near deaf. He’s been told he cannot play ‘stadium size venues’ because the amplification necessary would certainly finish off his hearing. So I’m extremely curious what venues they will play.”

“Honestly, I saw them at Wembley last year and was very unimpressed. Brian’s voice was buried so far in the mix that he was pretty much unintelligible for 90% of the show,” added another fan.

One user expressed mixed feelings, “Man I’m mixed. On one hand, I’m well aware that they’re past their prime and this is going to be an expensive ticket. On the other, AC/DC is literally the last band on my bucket list.”

The tour will begin on April 10 in Minneapolis and visit 13 U.S. stadiums, with the final show on May 28 in Cleveland. Notable stops include the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on April 18 and Soldier Field in Chicago on May 24. The Pretty Reckless will open for AC/DC.

AC/DC returned to the stage this summer, performing at stadiums in Europe and the U.K. after an eight-year break. During their 2016 tour, Johnson had to step down due to hearing issues, and Axl Rose filled in as his replacement.

After the 2016 tour, AC/DC’s future was uncertain due to Johnson’s hearing problems and bassist Cliff Williams’ health-related retirement. This left Angus Young as the only active member of the ‘Back in Black’ lineup.

However, in 2020, AC/DC released ‘Power Up,’ with Johnson regaining his voice thanks to new hearing aid technology, and Williams rejoining for the album. The album also featured drummer Phil Rudd, who had resolved his 2015 legal issues.