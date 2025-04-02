John Lydon Made More From Butter Ads Than Punk Rock

John Lydon has revealed surprising details about his financial journey in a recent interview with This Is Money. The former Sex Pistols frontman disclosed that his most profitable period came from unexpected commercial ventures rather than his time with the band.

“Well, it wasn’t the Sex Pistols years [1975 to 1978]. Our manager, Malcolm McLaren, hated me because I think he wanted to be me,” Lydon said. “Alas, he didn’t have the bottle or the talent. It caused problems, which led to me leaving the Pistols.”

“When I did, I had just enough money to buy a flat in Chelsea, and I used that as my asset to move forward. In 1978, I raised money for Public Image Ltd (PiL) and the band, who were without a permanent abode, all lived with me,” Lydon added.

“The best time, financially, began with I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here,” he continued. “I made a lot of money from that, which I gave to charities. The pay-off came afterwards when I was asked to do a Country Life butter campaign – it is what I’d call fair earnings.”

“The Sex Pistols! I went into it convinced I’d not earn two bob – and I was right,” Lydon responded when asked about his biggest money mistake.

Lydon’s candid revelations highlight the complex relationship between artistic integrity and commercial success in the music industry during the punk era.

Legal Battles And Financial Victory

Documentation from historical records shows that Lydon and his fellow Sex Pistols members won a significant legal victory in 1986. The band secured a £1 million settlement against their former manager, Malcolm McLaren, and regained control of their music catalog and name rights.

The band members faced years of financial hardship before this victory. Fraudulent management contracts had left them underpaid and denied their rightful royalties.

The Butter Campaign Controversy

Campaign Live detailed Lydon’s involvement in the 2009 Country Life butter campaign. The controversial move sparked debate among punk purists. Lydon defended his choice by highlighting his support for British industry.

The commercial’s earnings served a practical purpose. They funded a reunion tour for his post-punk band Public Image Ltd (PiL), showing how Lydon strategically used commercial opportunities to support his musical projects.

Recent Financial Challenges

Consequence documented Lydon’s recent financial difficulties. The artist experienced significant setbacks after a lawsuit over Sex Pistols’ music rights in the biopic series ‘Pistol.’

These financial challenges have added complexity to Lydon’s ongoing situation. He now balances protecting the band’s legacy while managing personal responsibilities, including care for his wife, Nora, who has Alzheimer’s disease.