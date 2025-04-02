Jeff Scott Soto Supports Mike Portnoy’s Dream Theater Return

Jeff Scott Soto, former Sons of Apollo vocalist, discussed the band’s conclusion in an interview with Blabbermouth. The conversation explored how Mike Portnoy’s return to Dream Theater affected Sons of Apollo’s members.

“No bad taste. Everything happens for a reason. I’m one trillion percent for Mike [Portnoy] going back home where he belongs [in Dream Theater],” Soto stated. “I felt worse for [Mike] Mangini because he put in his time, and he’s moving on with his life now.”

“That aside, I knew it needed to happen. There are no sour grapes,” he continued. “The only bummer about it is exactly what you said, it seemed like the kind of band that was growing our audience. We were building our own platform.”

“Everything about it was about to happen. Then the pandemic occurred. All you could do is go with it. As I already have experience with disappointment, I know what it’s like to have to start over again. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, what am I going to do?’ You just forge ahead,” Portnoy added.

Sons of Apollo’s dissolution marks a transformative period for Dream Theater. This change opens a new chapter in the band’s history.

Path To Reunion

Modern Drummer revealed that Portnoy’s return emerged from carefully rebuilt relationships. His connections with guitarist John Petrucci and vocalist James LaBrie strengthened gradually over time.

The COVID-19 pandemic created unexpected opportunities for collaboration. Portnoy worked with Petrucci on a solo album and joined the Liquid Tension Experiment. These projects paved the way for his Dream Theater homecoming.

Anniversary Celebrations

Louder Sound highlighted Dream Theater’s 40th-anniversary milestone. The band marked this occasion by releasing their 16th studio album, ‘Parasomnia.’

Dream Theater launched a North American tour to support the release. They plan to perform ‘Parasomnia’ in its complete form during upcoming shows.

Band Chemistry

Blabbermouth noted that Portnoy’s return reflected the band’s enduring musical connection. Their creative chemistry remained strong despite their time apart.

The reunion has brought new energy to Dream Theater and their fans. This collaboration signals the beginning of an exciting era for the band.