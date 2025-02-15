Justin Hawkins Thinks Spiritbox’s New Single Is So Powerful

The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins recently shared his thoughts on Spiritbox’s latest song, ‘No Loss, No Love,’ in a new video on his YouTube channel. While listening to the track and reading fan comments, Hawkins shared his admiration for its dynamic structure and intensity.

“I don’t know there’s something about this is so good it’s really making me delirious. I tell you what I like about it, it’s completely uncompromising, even the bits that are quiet it’s not just like using the dynamics of the band to make it quiet,” he said.

He pointed out how the song’s buildup makes the heavy moments even more powerful. “They’re not just playing lighter and sort of turning the guitars down a bit. They put this sort of filter on, I think it’s just a low pass filter, so there’s nothing that could hit you in the face or anything,” the frontman continued. “It all goes a bit sort of underwater sounding I suppose, which is maybe that’s what the the video is mirroring really. Then when they hit you, it’s so f*cking powerful. It’s really impressive. This as an exercise in dynamics. I haven’t heard anything this f*cking impressive for a long time, really good.”

Reacting to the song’s impact, he added, “Wow. I’ve been in situations where you hear something that accomplished, that brilliant, all you can do is laugh. It’s just really good. It’s like… What is there to say about it Spiritbox kicking ass. That’s why they’re Grammy nominated, it’s really impressive.”

What We Know About The New Album

Meanwhile, Spiritbox vocalist Courtney LaPlante engaged with fans online about the upcoming album, ‘Tsunami Sea.’ When asked why the album wasn’t simply titled ‘Tsunami,’ she explained, “One is a single wave or series of waves, one is the metaphor of an ocean entirely made up of tsunamis.” She also shared a personal connection to the project, responding with “My island” when asked about its inspiration.

Produced by Dan Braunstein and Mike Stringer, mixed by Zakk Cervini, and mastered by Ted Jensen, ‘Tsunami Sea’ follows Spiritbox’s 2023 EP, ‘The Fear of Fear.’ The EP earned them a Grammy nomination for Best Metal Performance with the song ‘Cellar Door.’ The album is set for release on March 7 via Pale Chord in partnership with Rise Records.