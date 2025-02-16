5 Wage War Tracks to Introduce You to Their Sound

Wage War has been making waves in the metalcore scene since forming in Ocala, Florida, in 2010. Originally known as Empires, the band consists of Briton Bond (vocals), Seth Blake (lead guitar), Cody Quistad (rhythm guitar/clean vocals), Chris Gaylord (bass), and Stephen Kluesener (drums).

They currently have five studio albums and one EP. If you’re new to the band, here are five tracks that give an introduction to their music.

5. Circle the Drain (2021)

‘Circle the Drain’ comes from Wage War’s fourth studio album, ‘Manic,’ released in 2021. It was the second single from the album and has gained over 30 million streams on Spotify.

This song features a mix of heavy and melodic elements. The lyrics focus on personal struggles and the feeling of being trapped in negative cycles. The song has a balance between aggressive guitar work and emotional clean vocals, so it’s a strong example of the band’s sound.

4. The River (2015)

Released on their debut album, ‘Blueprints,’ ‘The River’ is the sixth track on the record and has over 30 million streams on Spotify.

The song comes from their first full-length album, so it reflects the early metalcore style Wage War became known for. It features fast riffs, pounding drums, and a mix of harsh and clean vocals.

3. Manic (2021)

The song ‘Manic’ comes from Wage War’s 2021 album of the same name. It’s the third track on the album and has over 38 million streams on Spotify.

This track stands out for its blend of heavy and electronic elements and shows a different side of Wage War’s sound. The use of electronic effects alongside metalcore instrumentals gives it a distinct energy. It’s one of their most-streamed songs.

2. Low (2019)

‘Low’ was released as a single from the band’s third studio album, ‘Pressure’ (2019). It has over 48 million streams on Spotify.

According to Cody Quistad, this was one of the first full songs the band completed after their 2017 album, ‘Deadweight. ‘The song started with a main riff and was first recorded as a demo while the band was on Warped Tour.

For production, Wage War worked with Andrew Wade and Jeremy McKinnon (A Day to Remember), and Mark Lewis handled the mixing. The song’s lyrics deal with depression and anxiety, topics the band felt were important to address. Quistad said that they wanted ‘Low’ to connect with people who might be going through similar struggles.

1. Stitch (2017)

‘Stitch’ was the first single from their 2017 album, ‘Deadweight,’ and has over 63 million streams on Spotify.

This song is one of their heaviest tracks with aggressive guitar work, intense screams, and pounding drums.