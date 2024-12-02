Kiko Loureiro Explains Why He Left Megadeth: ‘It Was About Freedom’

In a recent interview with Loud TV, former Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro opened up about his decision to leave the band. He explained that as he approached his 50s, he started reflecting on his future and what he wanted to do with the second half of his life.

“Let’s say if you’re 50 years old we going to live until 100. It’s like, ‘What can I do for the next half of my life?’ I made it the whole thing in Sepultura. It’s amazing but what can I do for my future? So it kind of connects with my decision to leave Megadeth,” he explained. “I did eight years nine years of Megadeth. Touring was amazing, great band great guys, and then you have some situations in life that is like you start reflecting. ‘Do I want to be another 10 years touring half of the year playing those songs?’ And they start reflecting who you want to be, who you are and then what’s the next step, and then you realize that you have the freedom to decide.”

Loureiro emphasized that he wanted to stop while he was still at his best, so people would remember him at his peak rather than at a decline. “It’s good to stop when you’re at your best. So that’s the last image the people don’t see you going down or doing mistakes. But it’s hard to do that because if you’re at your peak. You might think, ‘Oh this is going to be for another five years another 10 years.’ So you always believe that you can keep doing something but it’s never the case. Sometimes it’s good to give a break,” he added.

For Loureiro, the decision to leave was tied to a desire for freedom. He explained that freedom, for him, meant having the ability to choose between different options and prioritize his personal life and family. “Due to circumstances in my life, I have taken the liberty of choosing not to be in Megadeth,” he explained in another interview. “Because it’s my option. Because freedom is having the choice between two viable options; that is freedom.”

After Loureiro’s departure, Teemu Mäntysaari joined Megadeth as the new guitarist, and the band played their first concert with him on September 6 at Revel in Albuquerque, New Mexico.