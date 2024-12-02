News

The Truth Behind Oasis and Blur’s Famous 90s Hand-Holding Moment

Deniz Kivilcim
By Deniz Kivilcim 2 Min Read

Liam Gallagher from Oasis recently teased Blur’s Damon Albarn about their famous hand-holding photo from the ’90s.

A user posted the picture on X with the caption “EXPLAIN THIS.” Gallagher responded by explaining that they were holding hands because “Dermot was nervous and asked me if he could hold my hand, I said of course you can, c’mon don’t be scared.”

Another user replied, calling it “Enemies to lovers Liam,” while another brought up the time Gallagher tried to pull down Albarn’s pants, asking, “Was he scared when his trousers dropped off?”

The photo comes from a soccer match between Oasis, Blur, and Reef at the ‘Soccer Six’ charity event on May 12, 1996. The event raised money for music therapy and featured a tournament-style competition. Oasis and Blur faced off in what was a symbolic battle of their rivalry, with Blur winning 2-1 and claiming bragging rights. However, they were knocked out by Reef in the next round.

Football has always been important to both bands. Songs like ‘Song 2’ and ‘Wonderwall’ have become anthems sung at stadiums around the world, and even with their past rivalries, both bands have moved on from the drama of the ’90s.

