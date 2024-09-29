News

Killswitch Engage Prepares For 2025 With New Album Details

Bihter Sevinc
By Bihter Sevinc 3 Min Read

In a recent Instagram post, Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach announced the release date for their new album.

“Up next with Killswitch Engage, Mexico City then we are finished for 2024! New album and a lot of tours in 2025, stay tuned for that!” the frontman said in the caption.

In March, Joel Stroetzel shared more details about the upcoming record, stating that the band recorded ‘too many’ songs for the album.

“[It’s a] good problem to have. That’ll be the tricky part, is once they’re all mixed, we’ll have to decide what’s gonna be on the record and what we can maybe save for B-sides or special things,” the guitarist noted. “We’ll figure that out. At least it’s done being recorded. That’s the big thing for us.”

Leach mentioned that this album has been the hardest for them to record, and Stroetzel added, “Yeah. He came back and retracked a lot of stuff because he had… Over the past few years, he’s kind of trained his voice to do the fry technique live, which, it’s been great. It’s been kind of a godsend for him live, because he never blows his voice out anymore.”

Stroetzel noted that during tracking, Leach and Adam Dutkiewicz found that using that technique affected the variety of growls Leach could produce. So, he decided to go back and kind of revisit things, maybe swallow some glass and go for it. [Laughs] He’s been doing great.”

“This album has been a great challenge for me. Now that it’s almost complete I can say I wouldn’t change a thing! All the trials, difficulties and deep anxieties were all worth what this record is shaping up to be,” Leach also stated in a social media post in February. I don’t ever half ass anything in my creative life. I can say this with the utmost confidence, I gave this my everything and it will show.”

The band’s last album, ‘Atonement,’ was released in 2019. They recently performed at the 2024 New England Metal & Hardcore Festival.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Mike Portnoy Shares Excitement For Dream Theater’s Upcoming Rehearsals
Next Article Chester Bennington’s Son Calls Emily Armstrong A ‘Victim Of Her Life’

Trending

Ranking 6 Heaviest Five Finger Death Punch Songs From Worst To Best

With nine full-length albums, Five Finger Death Punch sold millions and received gold/platinum certifications as

Wolfgang Van Halen Clarifies Why He Didn’t Get A ‘Honeymoon’ With His Wife Andraia Allsop

In a recent interview with Ryan McCredden of the I-Rock 93.5 radio station, Wolfgang Van

Mike Portnoy Shares ‘Overwhelming’ Emotions Over Dream Theater Reunion

Dream Theatre recently announced that Mike Portnoy would be reuniting with the band via Instagram.

Twisted Sister Were Among The Least Proficient Musicians, Producer Tom Werman Explains

In a recent interview with Songfacts, producer Tom Werman recalled his production for Twisted Sister

Lzzy Hale Sets A Date On Halestorm’s Upcoming Album

In a recent chat with TotalRock's 'Hobo On The Radio' show, Lzzy Hale gave information

Lost your password?