Killswitch Engage Prepares For 2025 With New Album Details

In a recent Instagram post, Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach announced the release date for their new album.

“Up next with Killswitch Engage, Mexico City then we are finished for 2024! New album and a lot of tours in 2025, stay tuned for that!” the frontman said in the caption.

In March, Joel Stroetzel shared more details about the upcoming record, stating that the band recorded ‘too many’ songs for the album.

“[It’s a] good problem to have. That’ll be the tricky part, is once they’re all mixed, we’ll have to decide what’s gonna be on the record and what we can maybe save for B-sides or special things,” the guitarist noted. “We’ll figure that out. At least it’s done being recorded. That’s the big thing for us.”

Leach mentioned that this album has been the hardest for them to record, and Stroetzel added, “Yeah. He came back and retracked a lot of stuff because he had… Over the past few years, he’s kind of trained his voice to do the fry technique live, which, it’s been great. It’s been kind of a godsend for him live, because he never blows his voice out anymore.”

Stroetzel noted that during tracking, Leach and Adam Dutkiewicz found that using that technique affected the variety of growls Leach could produce. So, he decided to go back and kind of revisit things, maybe swallow some glass and go for it. [Laughs] He’s been doing great.”

“This album has been a great challenge for me. Now that it’s almost complete I can say I wouldn’t change a thing! All the trials, difficulties and deep anxieties were all worth what this record is shaping up to be,” Leach also stated in a social media post in February. I don’t ever half ass anything in my creative life. I can say this with the utmost confidence, I gave this my everything and it will show.”

The band’s last album, ‘Atonement,’ was released in 2019. They recently performed at the 2024 New England Metal & Hardcore Festival.