Chester Bennington’s Son Calls Emily Armstrong A ‘Victim Of Her Life’

During a recent appearance on Stefs Rock Show, Jaime Bennington expressed his belief that Emily Armstrong is a victim of her upbringing.

“Chester knows though, Emily doesn’t know. She’s from a privileged life. She may be a victim of her life, which she is, as a member of Scientology or a child raised in it,” the musician stated.

He added, “You’re a victim whether you want to be or not, because brainwashing is brainwashing. Even if you like it, brainwashing is still brainwashing. A cult is still a cult. I would know—I escaped mine.”

“I consider Linkin Park to be part of a cult. I consider this entire industry to be a cult,” he continued. “I escaped that. That’s why I’m doing this on the other side of the veil. I loved Hollywood and even just being in rock journalism and radio, but I felt like it was a dangerous place that was kind of dark and evil. Hollywood is not for me.”

Jaime previously criticized Armstrong’s hiring due to her connection to Scientology and her support for Danny Masterson, who was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women.

After discussing Mike Shinoda and Linkin Park, Jaime started receiving threats. He shared screenshots of a conversation his partner had with one of his threats earlier this month. “With love, Emily and friends,” the person said during the chat.

“Stop your bullsh*t. You’re not associated with one of the members of the band, you’re just some f*cking p*ssy that hides behind the screen and makes empty threats like I said,” Jaime’s partner replied.

In another Instagram story, Jaime shared, “Repeatedly: 1) I have asked Linkin Park band members, affiliated SM accounts, and BAND MGMT to step in and correct the behavior of their more aggressive (radicalized) fans. Some of which call themselves soldiers,”

He continued, “2) I have alerted the band and mgmt that I intend to attend the concert. And asked to receive a formal acknowledgment if they don’t want me at the show. 3) I have claimed that I am attending the concert for closure, as well as to observe. I come in peace. I have been ignored.”

Jaime also accused Mike Shinoda of betraying his father. He voiced his thoughts on social media after Emily was introduced as the new singer, stating that Shinoda erased his father’s legacy and didn’t consider how hiring Emily would impact fans.