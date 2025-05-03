Lou Gramm Reveals Marriage Behind Kelly Hansen’s Foreigner Tour Exit

Lou Gramm, former Foreigner vocalist, shared new information about Kelly Hansen’s tour absence in an interview with Igor Miranda. Hansen had previously cited residency issues for missing international shows. Gramm’s explanation tells a different story.

“It’s going to be pretty much I think Luis Maldonado is going to be singing the majority of the songs. Kelly’s not going to be there because he got married recently and I think he’s spending time with his new family,” Gramm revealed.

“Since it’s the second last tour for Foreigner as we know it, they asked me to be a part of it and I really like the opportunity to do that. So now we have a different face and a different mix of Foreigner. I think it’s going to be very exciting,” he continued.

Hansen’s earlier statement to Blabbermouth cited “residency issues” as the reason for limiting his appearances outside the USA. This new revelation presents a contrasting explanation.

Foreigner’s touring lineup and Hansen’s career path show significant recent changes.

Canadian Tour Changes

American Songwriter reported Hansen’s withdrawal from Foreigner’s 2025 Canadian tour. Geordie Brown has taken the role of lead vocalist for these performances.

Hansen’s decision reflects his focus on personal priorities. The shift particularly emphasizes his commitment to spending time with his wife and family.

Recent Tour Absences

Blabbermouth documented Hansen’s reduced touring schedule. His absence from the Latin American tour marked a notable change in his commitments.

Former members have gained new performance opportunities through this arrangement. Lou Gramm has made several guest appearances as a featured singer.

Band’s Future Direction

WCSX highlighted this tour’s significance as the band’s second-to-last in its current form.

The band has entered a major transition period. Multiple vocalists now lead different tour segments. This arrangement preserves Foreigner’s legacy while respecting members’ personal needs.