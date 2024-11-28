Mike Portnoy Reflects on Dream Theater’s 40th Anniversary Tour

Dream Theater recently completed the first leg of their 40th-anniversary European tour. Drummer Mike Portnoy took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the experience.

“Well the 1st European leg of Dream Theater’s 40th Anniversary Tour is a wrap…and I must say it was probably one of the greatest tours I’ve ever done,” he wrote. “Thank you to each and every one of you amazing fans that came out and caught a show so far…(and we look forward to continue to play for the rest of you around the world in the coming year).”

Portnoy performed his first show with the band in October this year. While excited to be back, he feels the excitement has become familiar.

“But for us, it’s, like, it’s old news… It is exciting, though,” he explained in an interview. “And you could feel the excitement and the love and the emotions at every show. And every night James [LaBrie] welcomes me back on from stage. And it’s been overwhelming, the amount of love and everybody being so welcoming back and everything.”

Although the 2024 leg is over, the next part of the tour is not too far off. Dream Theater will begin their 2025 shows in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on March. They will also stop in Canada, Sweden, Austria, Denmark, and other locations before wrapping up on July 27 in Istanbul, Turkey.