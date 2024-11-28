Dino Cazares Comments On Tim Lambesis’ Disturbing Assault Footage

Dino Cazares responded to disturbing footage of Tim Lambesis’ assault on X, commenting on the situation.

“Some were unsure about my claims about Tim Lambesis I made in this video (linked here https://youtu.be/-9MBS57c4MM?si=PfBlk4DQYYl5exOz… ) but 2 videos dropped yesterday of him acting in the same manner towards his wife,” a user shared on the platform.

In the comments, Cazares stated, “Unfortunately I recognize this pattern of behavior because I’ve dealt with 2 people in my life that have these uncontrollable outbursts of anger caused by substance abuse. I sympathize for her and I hope they both find the help they need.”

The new footage, which surfaced online, shows Lambesis in tense situations with his wife, Dany. One video, with no sound, depicts a heated exchange in a bedroom, where Lambesis yells, gets close to Dany, hits a suitcase, and punches himself before turning away the camera.

Another video, with sound, shows an argument on a porch where Lambesis flips a table, tries to stop Dany from leaving, and punches himself as she pleads with him to stop.

The exact timeline of the videos is uncertain. Lambesis later commented on Instagram, claiming the footage was shared as a form of retaliation after he filed for divorce. He said his wife, Dany, was responsible for the incident. Lambesis also mentioned that he had filed a restraining order against her and that a domestic violence investigation is in progress.

He wrote, “This woman assaulted me and verbally/mentally abused me over 3 years. I took the much needed and overdue step to leave her yesterday by delivering divorce papers. That is the reason there have been attempts at retaliation toward me online today that pale in comparison to what will really be the focus of the courts.”

Lambesis also shared, “The timing of these public attacks online are because I served her with divorce papers yesterday after many days of her pleading for me stay while also flipping back and forth to attempting to exert abusive control. This is blatantly a retaliation for me finally leaving a relationship I should have run from a long time ago.”

In late October and early November, multiple members of Lambesis’ bands left. First, bassist Ryan Neff departed from As I Lay Dying, followed by Ken Susi, Nick Pierce, and Phil Sgrosso.