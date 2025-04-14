Nothing More Frontman Details ‘Cursed’ Tour Experience With Sleep Token

Nothing More vocalist Jonny Hawkins shared details about the band’s challenging tour experience in a recent interview with Jesea Lee. The 2022 tour with Sleep Token and In This Moment faced a series of unfortunate events that impacted all participating bands.

“It was the worst tour of my life. The people on the tour were amazing, we got along with everyone. But the whole tour was f*cking cursed,” Hawkins revealed. “Everyday we were like ‘what’s going to happen today?'”

“Sleep Token’s bus flooded, and all of the bathroom stuff backed up, so they were walking in it for days. They had a bus driver that quit and just left the bus,” he continued. “One of our crew guy’s really good friend died. The next day, we had someone not make it because of a flight. Then we had two shows cancelled – and on and on. Every day was literally a crisis on that tour.”

The numerous setbacks proved significant in both bands’ careers. Their resilience and dedication to their craft emerged stronger through these challenges.

Sleep Token’s Rising Influence

Louder Sound documented Hawkins’ observations of Sleep Token’s growing popularity during the tour. He particularly noted their success in revitalizing a sound reminiscent of the Deftones while maintaining their unique identity.

The masked collective continued to captivate audiences with their conceptual approach to music and mysterious persona. This persisted even as they confronted major technical and logistical obstacles.

Nothing More’s Touring Legacy

The Metal Verse highlighted Nothing More’s established reputation for resilience through extensive touring. Their consistent presence on the road has significantly contributed to their growing popularity and musical evolution.

The band has repeatedly demonstrated their ability to overcome adversity. Their live performances have helped build a dedicated fan base throughout their touring history.

Band Evolution Through Challenges

Historical records show Nothing More’s successful navigation through various lineup changes and stress-induced departures. Each challenge has strengthened the band’s resolve.

This difficult tour with Sleep Token and In This Moment added another chapter to the band’s story of resilience. Their commitment to maintaining high performance standards remained unwavering despite the adverse conditions.