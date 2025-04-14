Former Mötley Crüe vocalist John Corabi shared insights about his interactions with KISS bassist Gene Simmons on the Hear 2 Zen Podcast. Their conversation highlighted the ongoing friendly banter about Corabi’s pre-fame band name choice.

“Trust me, Gene Simmons bust my balls every time he sees me,” Corabi said. “He’ll go, ‘John Corabi, Angora is the worst name in history.’ But he also loves this song that I had called ‘Hey Operator.’ And he’s like, ‘That’s the best song you’ve ever written in your life.’ And I go, ‘Yeah, I noticed.'”

The playful exchange stems from a relationship that began during Corabi’s early career in the mid-1980s.

The Angora Years

Records from Last.fm’s artist wiki show that Angora emerged as a Philadelphia-based hard rock band during Corabi’s initial music industry venture. The band relocated to Los Angeles in late 1986 to pursue opportunities in the thriving rock scene.

Their move caught the attention of KISS bassist Gene Simmons. The band’s name would later become a recurring subject of his good-natured criticism.

Early Industry Connections

Corabi’s official biography revealed Simmons’ early interest in the band’s potential. The KISS bassist suggested rebranding the group as ‘8 Ball.’ The band chose to keep their original name.

Their decision to maintain the Angora name didn’t affect their professional relationship. Corabi and Simmons maintained their friendly rapport throughout the years.

Musical Legacy

The Dead Daisies’ archives documented ‘Hey Operator’ as a standout track in Angora’s repertoire. The song appeared alongside other notable tracks like ‘Shake Shake,’ ‘Are You Waiting,’ and ‘Weekend Love Affair.’

Simmons’ continued praise for ‘Hey Operator’ demonstrates the song’s lasting impact. This musical achievement transcends his playful criticism of the band name.