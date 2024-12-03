Paul Stanley Reflects On KISS’ Final Tour And The End Of An Era

Paul Stanley recently took to X to reflect on KISS’ retirement anniversary.

“One Year Ago we began our final 2 sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden,” the singer shared, accompanied by a photo from the event. “Today I’m looking back with immense gratitude and deepest thanks to all of you for the first 50 years. I love KISS just like you and there are amazing things in our future. We’ll all be proud. Stay tuned.”

KISS played their last show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 2, 2023. In a November interview on Rock of Nations With Dave Kinchen And Shane McEachern, Stanley was asked about the challenge of not returning to the stage after the band’s ‘End of The Road’ farewell tour.

The rocker said, “I was gonna use the word ‘adjustment.’ There’s no way to give that up and not feel a sense of, if not lost, kind of disoriented. It was time [for KISS to stop touring], and intellectually it made sense, but that doesn’t mean that emotionally, it doesn’t play a part in it. So, yeah, being home, as I am right now, is normal. What’s not normal is I’m not going back out.”

Stanley added, “KISS remains. We’re so involved in what’s going on now and the future and this phenomenal, mind-boggling KISS avatar show. But, yeah, to not be up there — I see video from 10 months ago, 11 months ago, and it almost seems like a lifetime ago, because I’ve kind of come to grips with not doing that again… Star Child [Paul’s stage character] is forever — but me up there, that’s done.”

Stanley also addressed the idea of retiring from performing due to the impact of aging on his singing voice, which has affected its pitch, volume, and clarity. He explained, “I would be lying to say that I’m the singer I was 20 years ago, 30 years ago. 50 years ago? Of course not. No prize fighter is the fighter that they were, no basketball player.”

The technology for the KISS avatars, initially used in ABBA’s ‘Voyage’ show in London, will allow KISS to continue their legacy even after retirement. The avatars, created by Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) and funded by Pophouse Entertainment, were previewed at KISS’ final concert in New York in December 2023.