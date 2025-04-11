Rachel Bolan Responds To Tracii Guns’ Comments About Sebastian Bach Reunion

Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan has addressed recent claims made by L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns in an interview with Fran Strine. Guns criticized Skid Row for allegedly leaving ‘millions of dollars’ on the table by not reuniting with former vocalist Sebastian Bach.

“It’s a bummer because I thought Tracii was a bud,” Bolan said. “Really funny because everyone thinks that they’re an accountant — they think they’re an accountant, promoters. Everyone thinks that they know how much is coming in.”

“There’s not millions of dollars out there,” he continued. “I mean, as Skid Row, we’re making really good money right now. It wasn’t much more that we would have gotten by getting back together with Sebastian.”

“Why doesn’t Tracii just stay in his own yard?” Bolan added. “It’s funny hearing him — because other people shout out numbers too; they’re, like, ‘They can make this and that and the other thing.’ It’s, like, one, no — we can’t. That’s totally false. And two, quality of life, motherf*ckers. You wanna be happy. You wanna be happy doing what you’re doing.”

Guns made his original statement during a Chuck Shute interview. He questioned the band’s decision to avoid a reunion with their former singer.

Other members of Skid Row have expressed similar views about prioritizing the band’s current well-being over potential financial gains.

The Snake’s Perspective

Founding guitarist Dave ‘The Snake’ Sabo shared his thoughts with Louder Sound. He firmly rejected the possibility of a reunion with Sebastian Bach despite substantial monetary offers.

Sabo emphasized the importance of maintaining positive relationships within the current lineup. His decision stems from prioritizing personal happiness within the band rather than financial considerations.

Internal Band Dynamics

Guitarist Scotti Hill voiced similar concerns in a statement to Ultimate Classic Rock. He described the prospect of working with Bach again as ‘toxic.’

Hill’s comments align with the band’s shared priority. He stated clearly that he would not compromise his well-being to meet fan expectations for a reunion.