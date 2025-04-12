Mike Portnoy Reveals His Approach To Playing Mike Mangini-Era Dream Theater Songs

Mike Portnoy discussed his approach to Dream Theater songs from the Mike Mangini era in a recent interview with Banger TV. The veteran drummer rejoined Dream Theater in 2023 and shared his strategy for balancing original parts with his personal style.

“It’s nothing new for me. I’ve played with Avenged Sevenfold, Twisted Sister, Stone Sour, and Overkill. I’ve done all of these hired gun gigs or fill-in gigs where I’ve had to go in and learn another drummer’s parts,” Portnoy explained. “So, I try to respect them as much as possible, especially in the case of Twisted or Avenged, where I was brought on board to kind of fill somebody’s shoes.”

“There’s definitely parts of Mike Mangini’s style that is very, very different for me,” he continued. “And I hear a lot of the parts that he’s playing, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I don’t know if I would have played that.’ So luckily, the guys have been very cool about giving me the freedom to do whatever I feel would make it comfortable.”

Portnoy maintains about 80% of the original drum parts. He adds his own touch to the remaining portions.

The discussion reveals significant stylistic differences between the two acclaimed drummers and their musical approaches.

Contrasting Drumming Styles

Insights from Blabbermouth highlighted Mangini’s methodical drumming approach. His style emphasizes limb independence and precise technical execution.

Portnoy’s style takes a different direction. He favors instinctive, dynamic playing and often adapts his performance based on the moment rather than strictly following recorded versions.

The Return To Dream Theater

Dream Theater made a significant announcement on October 25, 2023, as noted by official sources. The band confirmed Mangini’s departure and welcomed Portnoy’s return.

Portnoy’s decision to include Mangini-era songs shows his dedication to the band’s complete discography. This choice ensures that fans can experience material from every Dream Theater era.

Legacy And Evolution

Modern Drummer documented Mangini’s unique contributions to Dream Theater. His tenure brought new technical elements to the band’s progressive metal style.

Portnoy’s return opens new possibilities for these compositions. He brings his signature style while honoring the original versions that shaped Dream Theater’s modern era.