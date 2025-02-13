Ronnie Radke Claims To Be Rock And Metal’s Lifeblood

Ronnie Radke recently took to social media, declaring that his contributions to rock and metal should be respected. He expressed frustration over what he perceives as constant disrespect, despite his efforts to keep the genres relevant in the public eye.

“It’s so crazy I’m single handedly keeping rock and metal alive in the forefront and continuously get disrespected by literal simp a– b-tches that suck the proverbial boot of our government that claim to want to unify the world through music yet the very same losers try to divide everyone through politics and ridiculous ideals. You don’t have to like me, but when I walk into a room, you will f-cking respect me,” he wrote.

Radke’s Been A Controversial Name On Social Media

The comment seemed to refer to the backlash he’s occasionally faced due to his harsh reactions to the race and LGBTQ+ matters. Radke’s polarizing posts on sensitive issues have often sparked outrage. Critics, especially from marginalized communities, have called him out for his offensive language and slurs, which only generated more from the singer.

The latest controversy involved a direct attack on Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante, who has been a vocal supporter of the trans and gay community. The frontman posted a pointed message, saying, “Y’all can get Spinelessbox to drop off my tour cuz I said tranny gay fag retard, but can’t stop me from winning a billboard award and can’t help them to win a Grammy. Got it.”

In response to a sarcastic comment about his band’s lack of Grammy nominations, he fired back: “I’m not a black trans woman I’ll never get nominated.”

His Defense Of Right Wing Fueled Negative Reactions

Earlier this month, Radke also made headlines for his defense of Elon Musk, particularly after the controversy surrounding the billionaire’s Nazi-like salute during Donald Trump’s inauguration. He specifically targeted My Chemical Romance Frank Iero’s criticism of Musk supporters, calling him ‘My Chemical Transgender Kid.’ The singer also openly shared pride in having a Cybertruck as response to the haters.