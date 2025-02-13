Luke Spiller from The Struts: The Modern-Day Freddie Mercury of Rock?

Luke Spiller is the lead singer of the British rock band The Struts. Born in Bristol, UK, he grew up in a Christian family where he mostly listened to gospel music. He discovered Michael Jackson’s ‘Off the Wall’ album and wanted to be a dancer at age seven. However, by age 11, he was listening to Led Zeppelin, Queen, AC/DC, and Leonard Cohen, and started mimicking Freddie Mercury and Bon Scott. He played in different bands as a teenager but didn’t start singing until he was 16.

In 2009, Spiller met guitarist Adam Slack in Clevedon. Both of their bands were falling apart, so they decided to work together. Spiller moved to Derby and spent nearly three years writing and recording. In 2012, they formed The Struts with bassist Jed Elliott and drummer Gethin Davies.

The Struts: A Band Built for the Stage

The Struts started gaining attention in the UK, releasing their first single, ‘I Just Know’, in 2012. Their big break came in 2014 when they opened for The Rolling Stones in Paris in front of 80,000 people.

They continued touring and played at the Isle of Wight Festival, where Spiller wore an outfit designed by Zandra Rhodes, the same designer who dressed Freddie Mercury.

After moving to Los Angeles in 2015, the band quickly grew in popularity. They performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Late Night with Seth Meyers and sold out 20 shows during their first U.S. tour.

Freddie Mercury Comparisons

Many people compare Spiller to Freddie Mercury because of his voice, stage presence, and style. He is known for his flamboyant outfits, theatrical performances, and powerful vocals. Music critics described him as a mix of Freddie Mercury and Mick Jagger.

Spiller has also been linked to Queen in other ways. When he performed at the Isle of Wight Festival, he wore a custom outfit made by Zandra Rhodes, who designed Mercury’s famous stage clothes. His energy and dramatic performances remind many of Queen’s legendary frontman.

Music and Influence

The Struts released four studio albums:

‘Everybody Wants’ (2014) ‘Young & Dangerous’ (2018) ‘Strange Days’ (2020) ‘Pretty Vicious’ (2023)

They toured with some of the biggest rock bands, including The Who, Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses, and The Rolling Stones.

Spiller and The Struts takes inspiration from bands like Queen, The Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, Def Leppard, The Killers, Oasis, The Darkness, and The Strokes. His early influences also include Michael Jackson.

The Struts also collaborated with Kesha on the remix of ‘Body Talks,’ worked with Albert Hammond Jr. of The Strokes on ‘Another Hit of Showmanship,’ and teamed up with Robbie Williams for the song ‘Strange Days.’

Luke Spiller Net Worth 2025

As of February 2025, Luke Spiller has an estimated net worth of $2.5 million. The Struts continue to release music and perform live. Their latest album, ‘Pretty Vicious,’ was released in November 2023, and they remain a popular live band.