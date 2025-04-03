Shinedown’s Brent Smith Confirms New Album Coming In 2025

Brent Smith, Shinedown’s frontman, has addressed fan inquiries about the band’s upcoming album on Instagram. He delivered clear responses to the most frequently asked questions about their next release.

“Are you working on new music? Yes,” Smith stated. “Are you working on a new album? Yes.”

“When is the album coming out? When it’s ready,” he continued. “Is it not ready yet? No. Is it going to come out this year? Yes.”

The band has already begun making significant moves in 2025 while fans await the new album announcement.

New Singles Released

All About The Rock revealed that Shinedown has launched into 2025 with two new singles: ‘Three Six Five’ and ‘Dance, Kid, Dance.’

These releases represent the band’s first new material since their 2022 album ‘Planet Zero.’ The singles demonstrate their evolving sound while maintaining their signature style.

Upcoming Tour Details

AXS TV announced the band’s upcoming major U.S. tour, named the ‘Dance, Kid, Dance Tour.’

The tour features an impressive support lineup, including Beartooth, Bush, and Morgan Wade. Fans can expect an extensive live music experience across the country.

Recent Developments

Rock Sound noted that the dual single release strategy indicates a carefully planned album campaign.

Smith’s recent statements and the timing of these releases point to a significant year for Shinedown fans in 2025. Both new studio material and live performances will highlight their upcoming schedule.