News

Shinedown’s Brent Smith Confirms New Album Coming In 2025

Editorial Team
By Editorial Team 2 Min Read
Photo Credit: Veeps/YouTube

Brent Smith, Shinedown’s frontman, has addressed fan inquiries about the band’s upcoming album on Instagram. He delivered clear responses to the most frequently asked questions about their next release.

“Are you working on new music? Yes,” Smith stated. “Are you working on a new album? Yes.”

“When is the album coming out? When it’s ready,” he continued. “Is it not ready yet? No. Is it going to come out this year? Yes.”

The band has already begun making significant moves in 2025 while fans await the new album announcement.

New Singles Released

Photo Credit: Shinedown/Instagram

All About The Rock revealed that Shinedown has launched into 2025 with two new singles: ‘Three Six Five’ and ‘Dance, Kid, Dance.’

These releases represent the band’s first new material since their 2022 album ‘Planet Zero.’ The singles demonstrate their evolving sound while maintaining their signature style.

Upcoming Tour Details

Photo Credit: Shinedown/Instagram

AXS TV announced the band’s upcoming major U.S. tour, named the ‘Dance, Kid, Dance Tour.’

The tour features an impressive support lineup, including Beartooth, Bush, and Morgan Wade. Fans can expect an extensive live music experience across the country.

Recent Developments

Photo Credit: Shinedown/Youtube

Rock Sound noted that the dual single release strategy indicates a carefully planned album campaign.

Smith’s recent statements and the timing of these releases point to a significant year for Shinedown fans in 2025. Both new studio material and live performances will highlight their upcoming schedule.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Why The Amity Affliction Fired Original Singer Ahren Stringer

Trending

Melvins’ Buzz Osborne Names Metallica’s ‘Lulu’ As His Preferred Album

Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne revealed his favorite Metallica album in a recent interview with Loudwire.

Lou Gramm Extends Olive Branch To Foreigner’s Mick Jones After Years Apart

Former Foreigner vocalist Lou Gramm discussed his relationship with guitarist Mick Jones in a recent

Ghost’s Tobias Forge Reveals ‘Satanized’ Is Actually A Love Song

Ghost frontman Tobias Forge addressed misconceptions about the song 'Satanized' in a recent interview with

William DuVall Remains Reserved About Alice In Chains’ Future Plans

Alice In Chains vocalist William DuVall shared insights about the band's upcoming performances on KLOS

REO Speedwagon’s Bruce Hall Addresses Kevin Cronin’s Reunion Concerns

REO Speedwagon bassist Bruce Hall has issued a response to Kevin Cronin's comments about the

Lost your password?