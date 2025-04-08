Stephen Pearcy Reveals M3 Festival Sparked Ratt Reunion With Warren DeMartini

Stephen Pearcy has disclosed details about his upcoming reunion with guitarist Warren DeMartini in an interview with Waste Some Time with Jason Green. The two Ratt members will reunite after a seven-year separation, creating a significant moment for fans of the iconic rock band.

“Well, it was instigated… It’s always been going around, you know, like, ‘You guys should get together,'” Pearcy explained. “I believe I actually approached Warren a few years ago. I go, ‘Hey, why don’t we try doing this Page – Plant thing or something?’ And nothing became of it.”

“So what happened was over seven years later, here we get a contact from a promoter at M3,” he continued. “And it was like, ‘Well, I had this idea. Maybe we can get you guys back together, and you can headline one of these nights.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay. Yeah, right, okay. Let’s see what happens.'”

Both musicians agreed the timing was right for a stage return. This announcement has energized the rock community, especially considering their extended performance hiatus.

Historic Reunion Performance

Metal Wani documented the duo’s reunion performance on April 5, 2025, at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The show marked their first stage collaboration in over seven years. Their musical partnership demonstrated lasting appeal among fans.

Current Musical Activities

Audilous highlighted Pearcy’s ongoing musical journey through his solo projects. His touring band includes Matt Thorr and Blas Elias, who joined the recent reunion show.

DeMartini’s distinctive guitar work remains central to Ratt’s signature sound. He has maintained a quieter public presence in recent years.

Future Prospects

Antimusic revealed the duo’s next major appearance at the M3 Rock Festival in May 2025.

This festival headlining spot features both founding Ratt members. The collaboration signals a promising new chapter and opens possibilities for future projects.