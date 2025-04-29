Steve Lukather Credits ‘Stranger Things’ For Toto’s Mainstream Revival

Toto guitarist Steve Lukather discussed the band’s resurgence in popularity in a recent Men At Work interview. The veteran musician highlighted how modern entertainment platforms have introduced their music to a new generation.

“I envisioned this whole freaking thing (tour), and I called everybody up and I said, ‘This would be perfect, considering that this music that we play seems to be liked by younger people now,'” Lukather explained. “‘Stranger Things,’ I’m pretty sure. That really brought us back. Video games and all that stuff brought us back and we parlayed the success and now it’s continuing.”

“It’s going to be a party singalong,” he added. “There’s audience that doesn’t necessarily want to go see metal stuff. As much as I love the music and all the bands that play it, but it’s different.”

Several key moments in recent years have contributed to the band’s renewed popularity. Their connection to popular media and streaming platforms has played a crucial role.

Stranger Things Connection

CBR highlighted Toto’s iconic track ‘Africa’ in Stranger Things Season 1, Episode 1. The song played during an intimate scene between characters Steve and Nancy, creating a striking contrast to the series’ supernatural elements.

The song’s inclusion introduced Toto’s music to a new generation. This placement created a natural connection between the band’s original fanbase and younger viewers discovering their music through streaming platforms.

Digital Milestone Achievement

Wikipedia documented ‘Africa’s’ remarkable digital success. The music video surpassed one billion views on YouTube in June 2024, demonstrating the song’s lasting appeal.

This milestone places Toto among an elite group of classic rock acts. They have successfully adapted their music for the streaming era.

Cultural Impact

Spotify data shows the song’s transformation into a streaming phenomenon. It consistently appears in popular playlists and maintains strong engagement across generations.

Toto’s music continues to connect with worldwide audiences. Their success proves that classic rock can thrive on modern entertainment platforms and adapt to new listening habits.