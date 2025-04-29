Sammy Hagar Defends Current Performance Of Van Halen Classic

Sammy Hagar responded to fan criticism about his current performance of Van Halen’s ‘Humans Being’ on Instagram. His comments followed a recent praise of the song’s powerful delivery in his current live set.

“This song is coming together so powerful in the set. I don’t think it’s ever sounded better,” Hagar stated.

A fan suggested the song couldn’t surpass its original version with Eddie and Alex Van Halen. Hagar offered a diplomatic response: “That’s been a long time ago my friend. All I know is it sounded real good right now and yes, we always sounded good together.”

These remarks align with Hagar’s ongoing celebration of Van Halen’s musical legacy through live performances and collaborations with former bandmates.

Current Tour And Band Lineup

The 2024 ‘Best of All Worlds’ tour showcased Hagar’s dedication to preserving the Van Halen sound, noted Onstage Magazine.

VH Archives documented the impressive touring lineup. The band featured former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, virtuoso guitarist Joe Satriani in Eddie Van Halen’s role, and renowned drummer Kenny Aronoff.

Setlist And Performance Style

The tour’s setlist combines Hagar’s solo hits with Van Halen classics. Red Rocker highlighted the strong audience response to these performances.

The band honors the original versions while bringing fresh energy to the classics. Satriani’s expertise ensures faithful renditions of Eddie Van Halen’s intricate guitar parts.

Van Halen Legacy

Hagar’s recent Nashville performance included reflective moments about his Van Halen tenure. The show marked nearly two decades since his last tour performing these songs with Michael Anthony.

His approach demonstrates a commitment to honoring the band’s legacy. Hagar continues to evolve as a performer while maintaining a balance between nostalgia and contemporary interpretation.