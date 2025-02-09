News

Why David Draiman Called Kanye West ‘Pathetic’

Deniz Kivilcim
By Deniz Kivilcim 3 Min Read
Photo Credit: David Draiman/Instagram - AP Photo

Disturbed frontman David Draiman has publicly slammed Kanye West and called him ‘pathetic’ following his latest controversial remarks.

Draiman took to Instagram to express his anger, telling West, “Hey Kanye West, Go f*ck yourself.”

He explained that although he has always defended those suffering from mental illness, he could not support West’s recent hateful rhetoric. Draiman called West “I’ve tirelessly defended those who suffer from mental illness, but there’s no defending YOU or your hate mongering bullsh*t.” He also called West an “another deranged Jew hating, misogynistic, pathetic waste of life’s breath.”

“Am Yisrael Chai btw… Asshole,” he added.

Kanye’s Recent Controversy

Photo Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Kanye West has sparked a new wave of controversy with his actions and comments in recent days.

On February 8, he shared a series of antisemitic posts on X, calling himself a Nazi and dismissed antisemitism as “just some bullsh*t Jewish people made up to protect their bullsh*t.”

He further stated that he doesn’t like or trust any Jewish person, making it clear he would never apologize for his views. “Any Jewish person that does business with me needs to know I don’t like or trust any Jewish person and this is completely sober with no hennesy. I’m never apologizing for my Jewish comments.”

The Grammy Drama

Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

West also drew attention with comments about his wife, Bianca Censori’s Grammy outfit, saying he had control over her choices.

“I have dominion over my wife this ain’t no woke as feminist sh*t. People say the red carpet look was her decision yes I don’t make her do nothing she doesn’t want to but she definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval,” he wrote in a now-deleted post on X.

These comments follow his loss of brand partnerships in 2022 due to previous antisemitic comments and a series of social media suspensions.

Photo Credit: The Mirror
