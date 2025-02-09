Alicia Taylor’s Retirement Plan With Corey Taylor

Alicia Taylor, founder of the rock group Cherry Bombs and wife of Corey Taylor, recently took to social media to share her long-term vision for life beyond the stage. While many might assume her future involves the bright lights of entertainment, her dream retirement is much simpler—centered around animals, nature, and a peaceful home life.

In a post on X, she wrote, “I can’t wait to be home and have chickens and rescue all the animals and do silly little dances in my garden. Sigh… One day.”

The post resonated with many fans who admired her down-to-earth aspirations. When one follower asked her to clarify, Alicia responded with a touch of humor, “It’s my retirement plan. Hahaha.”

The Couple’s Love Story

Corey and Alicia Taylor got married in October 2019 after getting engaged earlier that year. The couple revisited their happy day with new wedding photos online, spreading confusion among fans. Some wondered if they had secretly renewed their vows or held a second ceremony.

The speculation grew so intense that Alicia decided to set the record straight, explaining the situation in a post, “No, we originally wanted these photographers when we married back in 2019. We finally got to shoot with them last summer.”

The clarification made it clear—the couple had only taken the time to capture their wedding memories the way they had originally envisioned.

How Corey Won Alicia Over

Before becoming Corey Taylor’s wife, Alicia already had a career in the entertainment industry. She was once a cheerleader for the Atlanta Falcons, but it was through her band Cherry Bombs—a group known for blending rock music with aerial and fire performances—that her path eventually crossed with Corey’s in a more meaningful way.

Despite their connection, Alicia initially resisted the idea of dating a musician, particularly someone as well-known as Corey. She reflected on those days in a 2022 interview, recalling how persistent Corey had to be: “By the time we toured together, he had asked me to go out on a date, and I had said no. I didn’t want to date a band guy, that’s what they all say, and I didn’t want to.”

Her hesitation stemmed from concerns about dating within the music industry, where relationships can often be complicated. However, Corey was undeterred.

Alicia kept sharing, “I was, ‘Nope, not about it, don’t trust you, not into it,’ and you know I wanted to be professional, so he said, ‘Let me talk; just hear me out.’ I was like, fine, I’ll listen. I’m just going to collect data, and he was trying and trying and trying, and then eventually he said, ‘Listen, can I take you on a date after this tour.’ I said, ‘After the tour is over, after the last show we’re done working, you can take me on a date,‘ and then the rest is history.”

Third Time Is A Charm

Before marrying Alicia, Corey Taylor had been in two significant relationships. He has three children—a son and two daughters—from his previous marriages. Despite his demanding career in the music industry, the Slipknot singer has always emphasized the importance of fatherhood and maintaining a strong relationship with his children.

Alicia publicly supported him on the topic several times. Most recently, she defended her husband against the rumors about him and his daughter. Though the couple have built their own life together, they continue to be a part of a blended family.

