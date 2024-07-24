Why Paul Stanley’s Sister Julia Eisen Hates The KISS Frontman

Paul Stanley had feuds with various names in the rock industry, but it seems he also has a ‘family feud’ with his older sister, Julia Eisen.

Stanley’s older sister slammed him in 2021 by calling the KISS frontman a ‘b*stard’ on Facebook. Eisen also had some claims about Stanley:

“My brother, Paul Stanley, has always been an opportunistic, self-serving b*stard. He slandered our entire family in his epic sob story ‘Face the Music,’ and was recently quoted as saying that he ‘didn’t care if my father died.’

My father, William Eisen, with whom I was very close, passed away yesterday at 12:19. I was not informed of this however, until 6:00 pm, when I called the hospital, because my brother failed to inform me.”

Those weren’t the only accusations Eisen had about Stanley:

“He also tried to poison my father against me, telling him that I planned on ripping him off for lots of money. [I] hope he goes to hell.”

Eisen seemingly took a step back from her words. She later commented on her post and thanked her brother for helping her out financially.

Eisen noted that Stanley wouldn’t be forgiven easily, though. She claimed the rock star was forgiven for unacceptable behaviors due to his fame, but it won’t be true this time.