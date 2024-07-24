Jon Bon Jovi – Cindy Crawford Relationship

Jon Bon Jovi is among the most handsome rock stars in rock history. He used to win everyone’s hearts easily with his baby blue eyes and trademark blond hair. Jovi still has his good looks even at 62. Considering how handsome Jovi is, there is no doubt that he had numerous affairs.

Jovi dated the musician Lita Ford and actress Diane Lane in 1984, and he supposedly wrote ‘You Give Love A Bad Name’ about his relationship with Lane. The rock icon married his high school sweetheart Dorothea Hurley in 1989, and the couple has four children today.

There were also rumors that Jovi dated Helena Christensen in 2005. Some also said that he had an affair with Cindy Crawford. Let’s learn the truth about the relationship between the pair.

Jovi And Crawford Fueled Rumors After a Music Video

Jon Bon Jovi posted a photo of himself with Cindy Crawford on his Instagram. This reminded many of the rumors about a possible relationship between the two. Jovi said the picture belonged to the 1991 VMAs, and they really look like a real couple in it.

Jon Bon Jovi’s Instagram post read:

“A lot of hairsprays and a lot of fun. A throwback to the 1991 VMAs with Cindy Crawford in honor of the VMAs tonight.”

This was not the first time the musician posted a photo with Crawford on his Instagram. He had also posted a short video from the music video of ‘Please Come Home For Christmas.’ Jovi and Crawford were quite close to each other in the video, and it was actually the source of the rumors.

Jon Bon Jovi released his cover of the song in the 1992 holiday album ‘A Very Special Christmas 2.’ The band Jovi released the same track as a single in 1994, and its cover photo featured Crawford and Jovi in a very sensual pose.

The 1994 music video for ‘Please Come Home For Christmas’ showed Jovi and Crawford as lovers. The two shared intimate moments in the video, such as kissing in front of a Christmas tree. Fans couldn’t help but speculate about a possible affair between the two. However, both Cindy Crawford and Jon Bon Jovi were married at that time.

Even Bon Jovi’s wife Dorothea Hurley was present on the set of the music video. She was pregnant with their son Jesse back in those days. Hurley became friends with Crawford right after the two got to know each other, and they remained friends ever since. So, Jon Bon Jovi and Cindy Crawford only had a professional relationship.

Below, you can check out the photo Jon Bon Jovi shared on his Instagram and watch the music video of ‘Please Come Home For Christmas.’