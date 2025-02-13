5 Facts About Måneskin’s Victoria De Angelis

Victoria De Angelis achieved worldwide fame, sold millions of records and topped charts with Måneskin since they won Eurovision 2021. By 2022, the band, which she formed in 2016, got four billion streams across all streaming platforms, and 6 diamond, 133 platinum, and 34 gold certifications.

In the middle of all this success, De Angelis kept her life mostly private, though. We gathered what she was willing to let out about herself for you. Here are five facts that will help you know the famous bassist better:

5. Vic Has Made Millions With Måneskin

Victoria has earned a fortune thanks to Måneskin’s meteoric rise. Her net worth is estimated at around $1-3 million by Rock Celebrities. While most of her wealth comes from the band-related business, the bassist also takes part in fashion industry, collaborating with high-profile fashion houses from time to time. She also holds a strong presence on social media with 4.1 million followers.

4. She Had Struggles With Mental Health Issues

De Angelis lost her mother to cancer at the age of 15, an event that profoundly shaped her perspective on life. According to her grandmother, she stood by her mother’s side during her final months, providing care and support despite her young age. Even before this tragic loss, she suffered from severe panic attacks at 14, which became so draining that she had to take a year off from school. Over time, she has learned to cope and now speaks openly about these challenges, aiming to destigmatize mental health struggles.

3. She Pushes Fashion Boundaries

Victoria is not only a musician but also a trailblazer in fashion. She played a key role in crafting Måneskin’s bold, vintage-inspired aesthetic, which draws heavy inspiration from ‘70s rock legends like David Bowie, Mick Jagger, and Freddie Mercury. Her fearless approach to style embraces gender-fluid fashion, rejecting rigid norms and expectations.

As a child, she questioned her gender identity and found solace in self-expression through clothing. Today, her daring outfits—including sheer tops, flamboyant suits, and unconventional accessories—challenge traditional ideas of femininity and masculinity.

2. She Posts Nudes On Social Media

Victoria has no reservations when it comes to self-expression, and that extends to her social media. She often shares semi-nude and artistic nude pictures on Instagram, some of which have been lightly censored due to platform restrictions.

At one point, the bassist herself joked about her content choice, writing in a post, “I posted too many nudes, recently. So, I had to give it a break.” While some critics argue that such images are provocative, Victoria embraces the idea of bodily autonomy and refuses to conform to societal expectations about how women should present themselves.

1. Her Sexuality Isn’t Embraced Back Home

The Måneskin founder is openly bisexual and in a relationship with model Luna Passos. This is a pill that is hard to swallow for people in Italy, according to her.

She described how uncomfortable she felt in her home country getting stares for dating women and explained, “It’s very conservative still, in Italy. It’s a very Catholic country and many, many people still believe, because of that, that it’s a sin to be homosexual. So that’s why many people still can’t get over this.”

Like De Angelis, Måneskin as a whole haven’t got the full approval of Italy, yet. The band faced censorship for its progressive lyrics and same-sex on-stage kisses, but kept pushing the boundaries, thinking it necessary. The bassist especially sees music as a tool for social change and hopes that her visibility will inspire others to embrace their true selves without fear of judgment.