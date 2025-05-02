News

Ronnie Radke Dismisses Fan Criticism About Motionless In White

Editorial Team
By Editorial Team 2 Min Read
Photo Credit: Ronnie Radke/Instagram - Chris Motionless/Instagram

Falling In Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke responded to fan criticism on Instagram. A heated discussion started after he posted a video mocking Motionless In White fans.

“Sir I have 5 good albums. Imagine if I took your opinion and applied it to my life. I’d be exactly where you are right now. A 1 bedroom apartment with 6 people,” Radke responded to a fan who claimed he had “one good album” and wasn’t on the same level as Motionless In White.

When another fan mentioned both bands’ upcoming appearances at Hellfest, Radke replied, “Yea we are headlining it and they are 5 bands away.”

Both bands will perform at Hellfest on the same stage and day.

This latest interaction showcases Radke’s outspoken nature throughout his career in the rock scene.

Band Formation And Early Success

Photo Credit: Ronnie Radke/Instagram

The Metal Verse revealed that Radke formed Falling In Reverse in 2010 after his release from prison. He transformed his project ‘From Behind These Walls’ into the new band, quickly making waves in the rock scene.

The band’s debut album ‘The Drug in Me is You’ launched in 2011. It captured significant attention and solidified their position in alternative rock.

Industry Recognition

Photo Credit: Ronnie Radke/Instagram

Gigwise documented Radke’s rising influence in the industry. His talent earned him the “Best Vocalist” award at the 2014 Alternative Press Music Awards.

This recognition strengthened Radke’s status as a leading figure in modern rock. It validated his artistic evolution and impact on the genre.

Career Evolution

Photo Credit: Ronnie Radke/Instagram

Wikipedia traced Radke’s career development through multiple successful albums with Falling In Reverse.

The band evolved from their post-hardcore roots to embrace various musical elements. They successfully adapted their sound while maintaining a dedicated fanbase.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Michael Monroe Says Ending Hanoi Rocks Was About Integrity

Trending

Michael Monroe Says Ending Hanoi Rocks Was About Integrity

Michael Monroe, former frontman of Hanoi Rocks, shared insights about the band's dissolution in a

Fieldy Confirms No Immediate Plans To Return To Korn Shows

Korn bassist Fieldy discussed his future with the band during an interview on The Dr.

Wednesday 13 Praises Megadeth’s Innovation Over Metallica’s Nostalgia

Musician Wednesday 13 shared his perspective on the contrasting approaches between Megadeth and Metallica in

Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante Exposes Metal Scene’s Dark Side

Spiritbox vocalist Courtney LaPlante has revealed insights about the metal music industry's darker side in

Sharon Osbourne Defends Iron Maiden Sabotage Over Bruce Dickinson Feud

Sharon Osbourne has detailed her controversial actions against Iron Maiden during a festival tour in

Lost your password?