Dino Cazares Questions Steve Perry’s Voice For Journey Reunion

Dino Cazares expressed concern over Steve Perry’s ability to hit high notes during a possible Journey reunion.

The guitarist initially tweeted, “When are they going to bring Rock/Metal to the Superbowl? Metallica, AC/DC etc…”

Cazares Speculates On Perry’s High Notes For Reunion Show

In response to a fan’s comment about the game being held in San Francisco next year, another fan suggested that Steve Perry and Neal Schon should reunite. Cazares saw the tweet and replied, “I don’t think Steve Perry can hit those high notes anymore, the band may have to tune down full step down.”

He then added in a follow-up tweet, “Next year’s Super Bowl will be held in San Francisco, so maybe this is Metallica’s opportunity for the halftime show, or will it be Carlos Santana + guest, Journey or Too Short?”

Perry’s Solo Career And Potential For A Journey Return

Steve Perry’s last full concert with Journey was in early 1987. He briefly rejoined the band in 1991 to honor concert promoter Bill Graham and also appeared with them in 2005 when they received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In a 2018 interview with 106.7 Lite FM, Perry addressed the idea of reuniting with Journey, stating, “No. I think that we’ve gone on our separate ways and we’re doing great. Arnel [Pineda] is a great singer and he’s been in the band for ten years, but yeah, I don’t think that’s where I’m at right now.”

Perry also shared, “It took forever for me to find the passion for music again because I felt it was kind of damaged. I thought I would never feel that love again for music, so I had to walk. Now that I’ve found that again — I have so many other songs ready to be recorded.”

In May of last year, Perry signed with a new label and hinted at returning to live shows. He told Rolling Stone, “It’s something that I’m absolutely missing terribly. I can’t even tell you how much, but there’s been a big soulful reclaiming of this original feeling that I had about singing that I needed to get back to. I didn’t want to go out and just turn the wheel or turn the crank.”

Perry returned to solo music in 2018 with ‘Traces,’ but the tour he hoped for never materialized. Instead, he released a simpler version of the album.