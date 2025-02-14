5 Things You Should Know About Wargasm

Wargasm is a British electronic rock duo that’s been shaking up the scene since 2018. Formed by Sam Matlock and Milkie Way, the band has already made a name for itself with its high-energy sound and raw stage presence. With award wins and a charting debut album, ‘Venom,’ under their belt, now’s a great time to dive deeper into what makes them tick.

5. The Story And Influence Behind Their Name

Wargasm took their name from the L7 track of the same name, but there’s more to it than just a tribute. According to the duo, ‘War’ represents an intense, aggressive energy, while ‘gasm’ is the euphoric rush that comes from hearing a song so powerful it hits you in the gut. To avoid confusion with bands of the same name in the U.S., Finland, Sweden, and France, they’re often listed as Wargasm (UK).

4. They Are Besties With Limp Bizkit

Limp Bizkit wasn’t just an influence on Wargasm—it became part of their journey. Their admiration for the nu-metal pioneers led to an actual collaboration in 2023, when they teamed up with Fred Durst on the track ‘Bang Ya Head.’ Before that, Wargasm toured with Limp Bizkit in late 2022, forming a tight bond along the way. Matlock even joked to NME that their connection was “inseparable,” adding that Limp Bizkit just “can’t get away from us.”

3. Wargasm’s Stormy Debut

Wargasm didn’t ease their way into the industry—they crashed into it. They dropped their first single, ‘Post Modern Rhapsody,’ in 2019, and by 2021, they were making headlines for more than just their music. A post-show incident at Scala saw Matlock assaulted by security guards, prompting an investigation and changes at the venue.

Despite the setbacks, they kept pushing forward. Their 2022 mixtape, ‘Explicit: The Mixxxtape,’ landed at No. 19 on the UK Rock & Metal Albums Chart, paving the way for their full-length debut. ‘Venom’ arrived in 2023 and made it to No. 88 on the UK Albums Chart, proving they were here to stay.

2. How Much Sam Matlock Made From The Band

Before Wargasm, Matlock was part of the band Dead!, but his role in this duo has put him in a different spotlight. He’s deeply involved in writing and production, but given how fresh the band’s success is, he’s not exactly rolling in millions—especially with how the pandemic affected touring income. Our estimates put his net worth somewhere between $400,000 and $600,000.

1. Milkie Way’s Net Worth So Far

Milkie Way isn’t just the face of Wargasm—she’s built a name beyond the band, too. In 2021, she featured on Trash Boat’s ‘Bad Entertainment’ and hit the road with Yungblud. Two years later, she lent her vocals to Gunship’s ‘Monster in Paradise.’ All this, combined with Wargasm’s growing success, puts her estimated net worth between $500,000 and $700,000.