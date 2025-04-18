News

Rob Halford Addresses Glenn Tipton’s Battle With Parkinson’s Disease

Rob Halford discussed Glenn Tipton’s battle with Parkinson’s disease in a recent Radio Futuro interview. The Judas Priest frontman offered candid insights about the condition’s impact on his longtime bandmate’s performance abilities.

“[Glenn Tipton is] a remarkable man,” Halford stated. “Parkinson’s is a cruel, cruel condition, particularly for musicians, particularly for guitar players who need to use their hands, because Parkinson’s takes away that skill. Thank God his beautiful lead breaks and his guitarmanship will live forever with the work that he’s done for Judas Priest, from ‘Rocka Rolla’ all the way through to the work that he did on ‘Invincible Shield’.”

Tipton has maintained an active role in both music and charitable endeavors. His resilience remains remarkable in the face of his diagnosis.

Ongoing Musical Contributions

The Bone revealed Tipton’s substantial involvement in Judas Priest’s creative process. His contributions were particularly notable during the creation of their latest album ‘Invincible Shield’.

Metal Wani documented Tipton’s continued stage appearances with the band. He joins select performances when his health allows, showcasing his enduring commitment to live music.

Charitable Impact

Tipton’s experience with Parkinson’s led to meaningful charitable initiatives. MetalSucks highlighted his establishment of the Glenn Tipton Parkinson’s Foundation for research support.

The foundation has reached a significant milestone. Fan and supporter donations have exceeded $150,000, funding innovative treatments like MR-guided focused ultrasound thalamotomy.

Personal Determination

Parkinson’s Europe documented Tipton’s steadfast approach to managing his condition. His dedication to preserving his musical legacy remains unwavering.

His dual commitment shines through his continued band involvement and foundation work. These efforts support both his personal health journey and the broader Parkinson’s community through enhanced awareness and fundraising initiatives.

