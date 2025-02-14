What Happened To Skylar Satenstein?

Show business is so small that even a well-known actor and a famous rocker found themselves in the middle of a relationship drama. A kind of drama that led Matt Damon to publicly express his resentment towards his ex, Skylar Satenstein, and her new partner, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich.

What Was All The Drama About?

Skylar Satenstein was Matt Damon’s long-distance girlfriend, who came from a well-established family, studied at Harvard, and pursued a medical career. The actor was so deeply attached to her that the woman even inspired the character Skylar in ‘Good Will Hunting.’

But the two’s relationship didn’t last. Skylar met Lars Ulrich in a bar in New York, reportedly unaware of who he was. The new couple eventually got married on January 26, 1997. The next day, at the American Music Awards, Ulrich announced their wedding and thanked his bandmate James Hetfield for being his best man.

The Marriage Triggered A Dispute

Damon wasn’t all too pleased with the marriage news and didn’t bother hiding his feelings about it. In a Movieline interview (via Ultimate Guitar), the actor said the love of his life married “a f*cking rock star who’s got $80 million and his own jet… a bad rock star too.”

No worries, though. Damon later did apologize to Ulrich for the comment, the drummer reported. He explained in a 2001 interview, “He said that before we met, and he’s apologized about a hundred times. The first five times I saw him, he would spend 10 minutes apologizing profusely. He really is a sweetheart.”

Skylar-Ulrich Romance Didn’t Last Either

Ulrich and Satenstein’s marriage lasted until 2004, and they had two sons together before divorcing. Following their split, Ulrich went on to have other relationships, including with actress Connie Nielsen and later marrying model Jessica Miller in 2015. Damon also moved on, marrying Luciana Bozán in 2005 and building a family with her.

According to Famous Fix, Damon mended both his relationship with Ulrich and Satenstein. The actor and his ex-girlfriend seem to be on good terms based on a Time Europe article, where the latter had only good things to say about his family.