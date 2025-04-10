News

Aerosmith Producer Hints At Possible Band Return After Steven Tyler’s Injury

Editorial Team
By Editorial Team 2 Min Read
Photo Credit: Aerosmith/Instagram

Legendary producer Jack Douglas has addressed speculation about Aerosmith’s future in a recent interview with The New York Post. The band retired prematurely from touring last year due to Steven Tyler’s vocal cord injury.

“I hope so. I don’t know, I hear rumors. But I’m sure that they would love to, you know?” Douglas said about the possibility of the band’s return. “I mean, these guys want to keep playing. There is no Aerosmith without Steven. So if Steven can sing, believe me, he’ll want to be out there.”

Douglas, who produced the band’s landmark album ‘Toys in the Attic,’ offered these insights. His comments add a new perspective to the ongoing discussion of Aerosmith’s potential comeback.

Current Vocal Health Status

Photo Credit: Steven Tyler/Instagram

Medical experts revealed through I Love Bob FM that Tyler’s voice may not return to its former strength. His fractured larynx presents significant challenges for future performances.

Medical professionals continue to monitor Tyler’s condition with specialized treatment protocols. They maintain a cautious stance regarding his vocal capabilities.

Recent Performance Updates

Photo Credit: Steven Tyler/Instagram

AXS TV documented Tyler’s first public appearance since his injury at the ‘Jam For Janie’ Grammy viewing party. This performance has sparked new optimism among fans and industry professionals.

Tyler demonstrated his commitment to music through this limited performance. He continues to focus on his recovery while maintaining his presence in the industry.

Band’s Future Plans

Photo Credit: Aerosmith/Instagram

Ultimate Metal shared insights from bassist Tom Hamilton about the band’s future direction. Traditional touring may not be possible, but the band explores alternative ways to stay active.

The group considers various options for their musical future. These include studio work, special one-off performances, and creative projects that accommodate Tyler’s current vocal limitations.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Metallica Announces Fan-Focused Documentary ‘Metallica Saved My Life’

Trending

Metallica Announces Fan-Focused Documentary ‘Metallica Saved My Life’

Metallica has revealed plans for a new documentary focusing on their dedicated fanbase in an

Kirk Hammett Names ‘Hero Of The Day’ As His Greatest Metallica Solo

Metallica's lead guitarist Kirk Hammett revealed his picks for his most memorable guitar solos in

Slash Quits Twitter After Multiple Security Breaches

Legendary guitarist Slash has announced his departure from Twitter/X in a statement shared on the

KISS Faces Fan Backlash Over Tommy Thayer’s Unmasked Reunion Show

KISS has announced new details about their upcoming Las Vegas fan festival through their official

Stephen Pearcy Reveals M3 Festival Sparked Ratt Reunion With Warren DeMartini

Stephen Pearcy has disclosed details about his upcoming reunion with guitarist Warren DeMartini in an

Lost your password?