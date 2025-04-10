Aerosmith Producer Hints At Possible Band Return After Steven Tyler’s Injury

Legendary producer Jack Douglas has addressed speculation about Aerosmith’s future in a recent interview with The New York Post. The band retired prematurely from touring last year due to Steven Tyler’s vocal cord injury.

“I hope so. I don’t know, I hear rumors. But I’m sure that they would love to, you know?” Douglas said about the possibility of the band’s return. “I mean, these guys want to keep playing. There is no Aerosmith without Steven. So if Steven can sing, believe me, he’ll want to be out there.”

Douglas, who produced the band’s landmark album ‘Toys in the Attic,’ offered these insights. His comments add a new perspective to the ongoing discussion of Aerosmith’s potential comeback.

Current Vocal Health Status

Medical experts revealed through I Love Bob FM that Tyler’s voice may not return to its former strength. His fractured larynx presents significant challenges for future performances.

Medical professionals continue to monitor Tyler’s condition with specialized treatment protocols. They maintain a cautious stance regarding his vocal capabilities.

Recent Performance Updates

AXS TV documented Tyler’s first public appearance since his injury at the ‘Jam For Janie’ Grammy viewing party. This performance has sparked new optimism among fans and industry professionals.

Tyler demonstrated his commitment to music through this limited performance. He continues to focus on his recovery while maintaining his presence in the industry.

Band’s Future Plans

Ultimate Metal shared insights from bassist Tom Hamilton about the band’s future direction. Traditional touring may not be possible, but the band explores alternative ways to stay active.

The group considers various options for their musical future. These include studio work, special one-off performances, and creative projects that accommodate Tyler’s current vocal limitations.