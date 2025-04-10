Lists

5 Fascinating Facts About Saving Abel You Might Not Know

Photo Credit: Saving Abel/Instagram

Saving Abel has carved out their unique place in the rock music landscape since their formation in 2004 in Corinth, Mississippi. According to Last.fm, a chance encounter between founding members Jared Weeks and Jason Null began the band’s journey.

The band often performs for soldiers and supports the military. Their song ‘Addicted’ made them popular, and they’ve released several albums since 2008. In 2021, original singer Jared Weeks came back. Now, they’re making new music and still supporting veterans.

1. The Biblical Origins Of Their Name

Photo Credit: Saving Abel/Instagram

The story behind Saving Abel’s name comes from ancient biblical roots. Concert Archives documents how co-founder Jason Null discovered the phrase ‘there was no saving Abel’ during an online search. This biblical reference resonated deeply and became the band’s permanent name.

2. A Serendipitous Formation

Photo Credit: Saving Abel/Instagram

The band’s origin unfolds like a rock and roll fairy tale. Weeks was playing guitar at his best friend’s house when Null, then in a rival local band, walked in for his own band’s rehearsal. Their creative connection sparked immediately. Within days, Saving Abel was formed.

3. Diverse Musical Roots

Photo Credit: Saving Abel/Instagram

Jason Null’s musical background illuminates the band’s sound. “We didn’t miss it, ever! It was bluegrass band after bluegrass band. We’d hoot and holler, as we used to say,” Null recalled about his childhood community center experiences.

His musical influences range from Willie and Waylon to Metallica. He draws particular inspiration from Angus Young and the guitar sounds of Seattle bands like Soundgarden and Alice in Chains.

4. Notable Tours And Performances

Photo Credit: Saving Abel/Instagram

The band reached a significant milestone in 2009. The Woodlands Center reports they joined Nickelback, Hinder, and Papa Roach during the ‘Dark Horse Tour.’ They performed at various Live Nation outdoor amphitheaters.

5. Military Support And Patriotic Connection

Photo Credit: Saving Abel/Instagram

Saving Abel has shown a strong commitment to supporting U.S. military personnel. Journal & Courier reports their performances at significant military locations. These include the Guantanamo Bay detention camp and shows for troops stationed in Kuwait.

Their dedication to military support has led to several notable developments in their career and mission.

