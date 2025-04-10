Metallica Announces Fan-Focused Documentary ‘Metallica Saved My Life’

Metallica has revealed plans for a new documentary focusing on their dedicated fanbase in an announcement shared on Instagram. The film will be screened during the band’s M72 World Tour stops under the direction of award-winning filmmaker Jonas Åkerlund.

“Catch a sneak peek of our upcoming movie, coming soon to #M72 World Tour cities,” the band announced. “Not quite finished yet, we want YOU to be among the first to see our latest film project by award-winning director Jonas Åkerlund, all about the lifeblood of this band: the fans.”

“This documentary explores our world through the lives of fans who have supported each other through highs, lows, trials, and triumphs for over four decades,” the statement continued.

The documentary marks a significant milestone in Metallica’s relationship with their fanbase. It brings together various elements of their recent activities and creative collaborations.

Director’s Background

Louder Sound highlighted Åkerlund’s extensive experience with the band. The director previously helmed several iconic Metallica music videos, including ‘Turn The Page’ and ‘Whiskey In The Jar.’

The Swedish filmmaker’s involvement strengthens the project’s credibility. His acclaimed work on the black metal drama ‘Lords of Chaos’ demonstrates his deep understanding of metal culture.

Special Appearances

MetalSucks revealed the documentary’s impressive lineup. All four band members will appear alongside special guests, including actor Jason Momoa.

These high-profile appearances enhance the fan stories featured in the film. They showcase Metallica’s broad influence across entertainment industries.

Current Tour Context

The documentary announcement aligns with Metallica’s promotion of their 2023 album ’72 Seasons.’ Louder Sound noted the band’s preparations for their North American tour launch later this month.

The documentary screenings create a strategic connection with the band’s touring schedule. Fans will experience both live performances and intimate documentary viewings during the tour.