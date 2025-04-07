Behemoth Set To Release New Single ‘LVCIFERAEON’

Polish extreme metal band Behemoth has announced their upcoming single ‘LVCIFERAEON’ from their album ‘THE SHIT OV GOD’ through their official Instagram. The band is offering fans a chance to win a vinyl copy of their new album through a pre-save campaign.

“LVCIFERAEON – TUESDAY. Be ready, legions,” the band announced. “Pre-save now from the link in bio for the chance to win a vinyl copy of our new album.”

The new single will arrive on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. The latest release builds upon Behemoth’s legacy of pushing boundaries in extreme metal. Their history showcases both musical evolution and controversial artistic expression.

Musical Evolution

Metal Storm documented Behemoth’s musical transformation from their black metal origins. The band later incorporated death metal elements into their sound, particularly in their landmark albums ‘Satanica’ and ‘Demigod.’

Their sonic evolution has shaped their current sound. The band now holds an influential position in the global metal scene as pioneers of extreme metal’s progression.

Artistic Expression

Nuclear Blast Records emphasized the band’s dedication to creative boundary-pushing. Their distinctive approach spans both musical composition and visual presentation.

The band has maintained their uncompromising artistic vision. They continued this path despite facing challenges over their theatrical live performances and provocative imagery.

Controversial History

Atoms Splitter PR detailed frontman Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski’s confrontation with a blasphemy trial in 2010. The incident highlighted the band’s commitment to artistic freedom.

This legal challenge became a defining moment for Behemoth. It reinforced their role as advocates for unrestricted artistic expression within the metal community.