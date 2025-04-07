News

Gene Simmons Makes Rare Unpaid Social Media Endorsement For IHOP

Photo Credit: KISS/Instagram

KISS bassist Gene Simmons, known for his business acumen and monetization of the KISS brand, recently shared an unexpected post on Instagram. The rock star’s promotional post for IHOP restaurant chain marked a departure from his usual business practices. He explicitly stated it was unpaid.

“We’re going international. @ihop And no, they did not pay me to post this,” Simmons wrote in his caption.

The unusual nature of the post prompted surprised reactions from fans. One commented, “you mean you posted it for FREE?” while another playfully noted, “So your HUMAN?!?!? Welcome to average people Life!!!!”

This unexpected free promotion stands in stark contrast to Simmons’ well-documented history of strategic business ventures in the restaurant industry and beyond.

Restaurant Industry Experience

Photo Credit: Loudwire/YouTube

Paul Stanley’s official website revealed that Simmons has already established himself in the restaurant business as a co-founder of Rock & Brews. The chain combines rock music atmosphere with craft beers and American comfort food.

The venture demonstrates Simmons’ understanding of the restaurant industry. This makes his unpaid IHOP promotion even more noteworthy given his usual business-focused approach.

Recent Business Expansion

Photo Credit: Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson/YouTube

The Columbian highlighted that Rock & Brews was planning to expand in 2023. The expansion included a new location at ilani that would transform a lounge into a concert bar combining food with live music events.

This recent expansion showcases Simmons’ continued active involvement in the restaurant sector. It makes his unexpected move with the unpaid IHOP promotion all the more interesting.

Business Strategy And Brand Value

Photo Credit: Howie Mandel Does Stuff/YouTube

Science of Biogenetics documented how Simmons has built his reputation through strategic business ventures across multiple industries. These include music, merchandising, and real estate.

His approach typically involves maximizing brand value through licensing and strategic partnerships. This casual, uncompensated social media endorsement represents a notable departure from his usual business methodology.

