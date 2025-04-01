Deep Cut

Cinderella Guitarist Jeff LaBar’s Cause Of Death And Net Worth

Photo Credit: Eric DeLuca/YouTube

Jeff LaBar joined Cinderella in 1985 as a replacement for Michael Kelly Smith. He left behind a legacy of rock music and a substantial financial portfolio. According to Celebrity Net Worth, LaBar had amassed a net worth of $3 million at the time of his death in July 2021.

Musical Journey With Cinderella

Photo Credit: Jeff LaBar/Instagram

LaBar was born in Darby, Pennsylvania, in March 1963. His integration into Cinderella marked the beginning of the band’s most successful era. His guitar work contributed significantly to the band’s debut album “Night Songs” in 1986. The album achieved triple platinum status and reached #3 on the US charts. The success continued with subsequent albums “Long Cold Winter” (1988) and “Heartbreak Station” (1990). The band’s final album “Still Climbing” was released in 1994.

Tragic Final Days

Photo Credit: RatPakRecords/YouTube

As reported by Rolling Stone, LaBar’s life came to an unexpected end on July 14, 2021, at the age of 58. His wife, Debinique Salazar, discovered him unconscious in their Nashville apartment. The guitarist’s passing shocked the music community. Ultimate Classic Rock noted that the official cause of death was not disclosed.

Financial Legacy

Photo Credit: Digital Tour Bus/YouTube

LaBar’s financial success reflected his contributions to rock music, particularly during Cinderella’s peak years. His $3 million net worth at death represented decades of work in the music industry. This included his crucial role in Cinderella’s most commercially successful albums and subsequent musical ventures.

LaBar’s career encompassed several remarkable achievements beyond his success with Cinderella. These accomplishments contributed to his lasting legacy in rock music.

International Breakthrough

Photo Credit: Jeff LaBar/Instagram

Historical footage and interviews document LaBar’s participation in a groundbreaking moment. Cinderella performed at the 1989 Moscow Peace Festival. This historic event marked one of the first performances by a Western rock band in Moscow. LaBar’s talent reached an entirely new audience and helped bridge cultural divides through music.

The Moscow Peace Festival performance showcased the band’s global appeal. LaBar’s ability to connect with audiences across cultural boundaries established Cinderella as international rock ambassadors during a pivotal time in history.

Solo Career And Artistic Evolution

Photo Credit: Jeff LaBar/Instagram

Guitar World reported LaBar’s artistic expansion in 2014 with his solo album ‘One for the Road.’ This project revealed new dimensions to his musicianship. He served not only as a guitarist but also as a vocalist and songwriter.

The solo album demonstrated LaBar’s versatility. It incorporated influences from folk to heavy rock. This range proved his capabilities extended far beyond his role in Cinderella.

Entrepreneurial Spirit

Photo Credit: Jeff LaBar/Instagram

LaBar showed remarkable adaptability in his professional life. During Cinderella’s hiatus, he pursued culinary interests. He attended culinary school and operated his own pizza shop. Biographical sources document his determination to succeed in various fields. These ventures contributed to his overall financial stability and diverse skill set.

His culinary pursuits represented more than a backup plan. They demonstrated his ability to reinvent himself while maintaining his connection to music. LaBar proved his talents extended well beyond the stage.

