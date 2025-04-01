Deep Cut

5 Facts About Tetrarch: New Leaders Of The Nu Metal Revival

Editorial Team
By Editorial Team 3 Min Read
Photo Credit: Tetrach/Instagram

Tetrarch has emerged as a formidable force in the nu-metal revival movement. According to their official website, this Atlanta-based powerhouse formed during their middle school years.

The band brings together vocalist/guitarist Josh Fore, lead guitarist Diamond Rowe, bassist Ryan Lerner, and drummer Ruben Limas. Their journey from school-age musicians to metal innovators features several noteworthy milestones.

1. Early Beginnings With ‘Pravda’

Photo Credit: Tetrach/Instagram

Tetrarch’s musical journey began in the summer of 2008 with their first EP, ‘Pravda.’ The recording took place at Ledbelly Studios under Matthew Washburn’s guidance. This marked their first step into the metal scene and laid the groundwork for their future sonic evolution.

2. Breakthrough With ‘Freak’

Photo Credit: Tetrach/Instagram

The band achieved their major breakthrough in 2017 with their debut album ‘Freak.’ Dave Otero, dubbed by Kerrang! as ‘underground metal’s premiere producer,’ produced the album. The release successfully merged punishing heaviness with commercial accessibility. Its title track became an Active Rock Top 50 hit and gained substantial airplay on major Sirius XM stations Octane and Liquid Metal.

3. Diamond Rowe’s Historic Achievement

Photo Credit: Tetrach/Instagram

Lead guitarist Diamond Rowe made history in the heavy metal genre. She became the first African American female lead guitarist to be featured in major guitar publications like Guitar World, Guitar Player, and Premier Guitar. Guitar World praised her technical prowess, noting the ‘armor-piercing thrash leads’ that define the band’s sound.

4. Musical Influences

Photo Credit: Tetrach/Instagram

The band’s sound draws from diverse influences. Frontman Josh Fore openly acknowledges their musical heritage. “Without a doubt, Metallica and Green Day are the bands I am a superfan of,” Fore explained. He noted that his playlists of favorite songs from these bands essentially encompass their entire discographies.

5. Recent Milestones

Photo Credit: Tetrach/Instagram

Drummer Ruben Limas achieved a significant personal milestone in February 2023. He became a U.S. citizen, and the band celebrated this achievement publicly. This marked another important chapter in their collective journey as they continue to push metal’s boundaries.

Tetrarch has continued to break new ground and expand their influence in the metal scene. Their story encompasses musical evolution, groundbreaking achievements, and powerful live performances.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Cinderella Guitarist Jeff LaBar’s Cause Of Death And Net Worth
Next Article Journey’s Arnel Pineda Dismisses False Life Sentence Claims

Trending

Sum 41 Frontman Shares Emotional Message Before Final Show

Deryck Whibley, Sum 41's frontman, shared an emotional farewell message on Instagram. The announcement aligned

Ted Nugent Questions Rock Hall’s Genre Diversity And Induction Choices

Ted Nugent voiced his concerns about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's selection process

Bon Jovi’s Phil X Defends Tommy Lee’s Drumming Beyond Mötley Crüe

Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X discussed Tommy Lee's drumming abilities in a recent interview with

The Who’s Roger Daltrey Reveals Concerning Health Update

The legendary frontman of The Who, Roger Daltrey, shared a concerning health update during his

Linkin Park Downsizes LA Show Amid Concert Industry Challenges

An email sent to ticket holders revealed Linkin Park's venue change for their upcoming Los

Lost your password?