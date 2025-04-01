5 Facts About Tetrarch: New Leaders Of The Nu Metal Revival

Tetrarch has emerged as a formidable force in the nu-metal revival movement. According to their official website, this Atlanta-based powerhouse formed during their middle school years.

The band brings together vocalist/guitarist Josh Fore, lead guitarist Diamond Rowe, bassist Ryan Lerner, and drummer Ruben Limas. Their journey from school-age musicians to metal innovators features several noteworthy milestones.

1. Early Beginnings With ‘Pravda’

Tetrarch’s musical journey began in the summer of 2008 with their first EP, ‘Pravda.’ The recording took place at Ledbelly Studios under Matthew Washburn’s guidance. This marked their first step into the metal scene and laid the groundwork for their future sonic evolution.

2. Breakthrough With ‘Freak’

The band achieved their major breakthrough in 2017 with their debut album ‘Freak.’ Dave Otero, dubbed by Kerrang! as ‘underground metal’s premiere producer,’ produced the album. The release successfully merged punishing heaviness with commercial accessibility. Its title track became an Active Rock Top 50 hit and gained substantial airplay on major Sirius XM stations Octane and Liquid Metal.

3. Diamond Rowe’s Historic Achievement

Lead guitarist Diamond Rowe made history in the heavy metal genre. She became the first African American female lead guitarist to be featured in major guitar publications like Guitar World, Guitar Player, and Premier Guitar. Guitar World praised her technical prowess, noting the ‘armor-piercing thrash leads’ that define the band’s sound.

4. Musical Influences

The band’s sound draws from diverse influences. Frontman Josh Fore openly acknowledges their musical heritage. “Without a doubt, Metallica and Green Day are the bands I am a superfan of,” Fore explained. He noted that his playlists of favorite songs from these bands essentially encompass their entire discographies.

5. Recent Milestones

Drummer Ruben Limas achieved a significant personal milestone in February 2023. He became a U.S. citizen, and the band celebrated this achievement publicly. This marked another important chapter in their collective journey as they continue to push metal’s boundaries.

Tetrarch has continued to break new ground and expand their influence in the metal scene. Their story encompasses musical evolution, groundbreaking achievements, and powerful live performances.