Anthrax Drummer Confirms New Album Progress, Promises Stronger Material

Charlie Benante, Anthrax’s drummer, shared an update about the band’s upcoming album on Instagram. The band is deep in the recording process and has strengthened their new material.

“I’ve been getting a lot of ‘when the new album?'” Benante said. “We won’t release a new album until Tower Records is back in business, f*ck this streaming sh*t!”

“Joking-Back to recording next week,” he continued. “We threw out a bunch of old tunes and made some new ones that destroy the older ones. I know it’s been a while and you’ve been very patient… it’s in the oven and cooking.”

The upcoming release represents a major milestone in Anthrax’s career. Several key developments have shaped its creation process.

Release Timeline

Photo Credit: Anthrax/Instagram

Chaoszine revealed the new album’s planned release for September or October 2025. Bassist Frank Bello’s recent statements have reinforced this timeline.

The band continues its methodical work on the album. Each track must meet their rigorous standards before the fall release.

Historical Context

Photo Credit: Anthrax/Instagram

MetalSucks noted this will be Anthrax’s 12th studio album. The release follows their 2016 album ‘For All Kings.’

The nine-year gap marks the longest interval between Anthrax’s studio releases. This extended period makes the upcoming album particularly meaningful for the band and their fans.

Tour Plans

Photo Credit: Anthrax/Instagram

Metal Injection reported the band’s plans for extensive touring after the album release.

The tour schedule will span multiple continents. Fans worldwide will have their first opportunity to experience the new material in a live setting since the band’s last major tour.

